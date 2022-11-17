Read full article on original website
Annual Lake Gaston Holiday Flotilla Returns
The Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Lake Gaston Holiday Flotilla on December 3. The event, where the main event is a parade featuring decorated boats and watercrafts, will also feature a visit from Santa Claus. Participants and spectators will also be served hot chocolate. There...
Lakeland Cultural Art Center Awarded Grant
The Lakeland Cultural Arts Center was awarded the Levitt AMP Grant Award – which totals $90,000. This multi-year matching grant is given to Lakeland to present a free outdoor music series at their Lakeland Amphitheater for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Lakeland is the first organization in North Carolina and Littleton is the smallest city to receive the grant.
EMS receives AEDs to be placed in local communities
On Nov. 16, representatives of Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS, presented 10 automated external defibrillators to Warren County Emergency Medical Services. The AEDs will be placed in high traffic locations across the county to equip communities with technology that can increase a patient’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest.
A Legendary Peanut Butter Pie in Rocky Mount
A man once put a $10,000 check on the counter of Lucille George’s Carolina Café — or so one version of the story goes — in an attempt to buy her peanut butter pie recipe. Countless others tried, too. But Mrs. George always chuckled and waved them off. “I’m not going to give [the recipe] away,” she told the Rocky Mount Telegram when she closed the community institution in 1987 after 45 years of business. “I’m going to carry it with me.”
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
Join WRAL as we light towers in Raleigh, Durham and Rocky Mount
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 the tradition is tripled. WRAL will light towers at WRAL's Western Boulevard studios, on American Tobacco Campus in Durham and at Rocky Mount Mills.
'A clear leader': Lufkin Road Middle School community mourns principal's unexpected death
APEX, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System said Monday the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School died unexpectedly at the school. A statement on the county's website shared condolences for Karen Sinders, the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School. "She was a leader who had immense impact...
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
Classic car shop accused of exploiting customers - including disabled, elderly
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A classic car dealer and repair shop is accused of exploiting customers, charging massive fees to store their cars then trying to take possession of customer’s cars when they dispute the bills. Vivian Pompliano, owner of Pomp Boys Motors, is facing four counts of...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
3 teens charged with stealing car at Rocky Mount Police Department; 1 wanted
Three teenagers were charged for stealing a vehicle in Rocky Mount on Sunday and one more is wanted, according to police.
(Satire) Bye bye bus driver!
A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?
Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
Police charge man with murder following Rocky Mount stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges surrounding a murder in one Eastern Carolina city. Rocky Mount police said that they arrested Thomas Mercer, 41, and charged him with second degree murder. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a stabbing in the 1200 block of...
RRPD seeks information on stolen go-kart
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of a go-kart earlier this month. The Vitacci T-Rex 125cc Go-Kart was stolen from property off Devonshire Circle on November 5 just after 3 a.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
Roanoke Rapids man arrested on numerous charges after car crash
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was arrested Friday afternoon after being involved in a car crash. Roanoke Rapids Police say they responded to an area near Highway 158 where they suspected one of the drivers involved was under the influence of an impairing substance. Officers say...
Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
Man found dead after vehicle catches fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
