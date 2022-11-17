A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO