Classic car shop accused of exploiting customers - including disabled, elderly
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A classic car dealer and repair shop is accused of exploiting customers, charging massive fees to store their cars then trying to take possession of customer’s cars when they dispute the bills. Vivian Pompliano, owner of Pomp Boys Motors, is facing four counts of...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville
On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
athensoracle.com
(Satire) Bye bye bus driver!
A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
North Carolina Teachers to Get up to $2,000 in Bonuses
Teachers in North Carolina will be getting up to $2,000 in bonuses. This is approved by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS). (source) The program name is LETRS professional learning bonus. It will cost about $16 million to give out these bonus checks. (source)
Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday
A Wake County middle school principal died at school Monday, according to the school district.
Woman killed, 6 injured: Hundreds attended deadly bonfire party at horse ranch in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party and at least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Enfield. A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
cbs17
1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
WITN
Man found dead after vehicle catches fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
cbs17
AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
"We are going to search for him until we find him," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
Man dies from Rocky Mount stabbing after argument escalates
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The murder of a Rocky Mount man has led to homicide charges. Rocky Mount officers responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Branch Street at 2:30 on Sunday morning. EMS took 56-year-old Clarence Terry Jr. to UNC Nash Healthcare. Terry died from his injuries.
Woman found dead in blazing car fire outside Rocky Mount home was retired healthcare worker
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman died in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount early Monday morning. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
North Carolina man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
