emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville

On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
EMPORIA, VA
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance

LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
athensoracle.com

(Satire) Bye bye bus driver!

A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers

WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
WITN

Man found dead after vehicle catches fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.
