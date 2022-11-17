ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville

On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
EMPORIA, VA
WNCT

Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WITN

Man found dead after vehicle catches fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
ENFIELD, NC
NBC12

1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a crash involving a Toyota Avalon, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound at mile marker 54 near Temple Avenue just before 9 a.m. VSP...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA

