Slain Virginia mom loved her kids, had 'huge heart,' sisters says
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were killed inside their Chester home early Friday.
Heavy fire causes significant damage to home in Petersburg
A fire caused significant damage to a home in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to emergency crews.
Early Thanksgiving comes to Emporia-Greensville
On Saturday, Nov. 5, citizens of Emporia-Greensville filled the Greensville County High School cafeteria for a Thanksgiving celebration. Terrence Washington and the We Got Your Back team thanked the people who have supported their mission to empower the youth of Emporia-Greensville. “This event was sponsored by Greensville County and Emporia...
Argument in Rocky Mount leads to deadly stabbing
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Rocky Mount say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and killed another man on Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 1200 block of Branch Street at about 2:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing. When they arrived, they found Clarence Terry Jr., 56, suffering from […]
Rocky Mount police investigate deadly vehicle fire crash
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. On Saturday at about 2 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a crash with injuries in the 11000 block of Highway 97 East. Officers learned that the vehicle was on fire.
Midlothian Turnpike reopened after tractor-trailer overturns
An overturned tractor-trailer has closed Midlothian Turnpike in both directions near Westchester Commons.
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
Man dies from Rocky Mount stabbing after argument escalates
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The murder of a Rocky Mount man has led to homicide charges. Rocky Mount officers responded to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Branch Street at 2:30 on Sunday morning. EMS took 56-year-old Clarence Terry Jr. to UNC Nash Healthcare. Terry died from his injuries.
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Man found dead after vehicle catches fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after a car crash early Sunday morning. The Rocky Mount Police department says they responded to a car crash in the 11000 block of Highway 97E. Robby Griffin, 46 was traveling westbound on Highway 97E when ran his car...
Rocky Mount police searching for shooting suspects
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police obtained arrest warrants Friday afternoon for a 29-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week. Police are looking for Michael Fields for his role in the Wednesday shooting on Boyd Court near Kinlaw Court. On Friday, police released a photo of Fields.
Several people shot at party, victims discovered after police chase ends in Tarboro, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said a chase led to officers discovering several shooting victims early Sunday morning after a party outside of Scotland Neck. At about 3:25 a.m., an officer said he attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding when the driver refused to...
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
1 shot in Rocky Mount, police investigating
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night. Police said on Wednesday evening, a 25-year-old male was shot in the 100 block of Boyd Court, a few block away from the South Rocky Mount Community Center.
Suspect arrested in Prince George school bus hit and run
A suspect has been arrested after illegally passing and hitting a school bus in Prince George earlier this week.
‘Those are the worst scenes involving kids’: Mass shooting suspect arrested, victims identified in Chesterfield County
Police have now identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna M. Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn M. Parson, 4-year-old Kinsey M. Cottle and 4-year-old Jayson L. Cottle. Police said JoAnna Cottle was the mother of the three children and all four victims lived at the residence.
Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday morning. Virginia State Police were called to a crash involving a Toyota Avalon, motorcycle, and tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound at mile marker 54 near Temple Avenue just before 9 a.m. VSP...
