WTRF
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
WTRF
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
WTRF
FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
WTRF
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
WTRF
ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
WTRF
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
WTRF
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
WTRF
Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned his 920th...
WTRF
Two chefs, one mission: Nail City Chefs fundraiser benefits Ohio Valley nonprofits
WHEELING, W.Va. – The inaugural “Nail City Chefs” fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling appealed to the palettes of members of the Ohio Valley community for a good cause. Tickets were $100 per person to enjoy meals prepared right in front...
Crash shuts down 1 lane on I-70
According to Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard, a crash has shut down one lane on I-70. -I70 west bound between the 6 and 7-mile marker is shut down. This is due to a single-vehicle crash. There is no reported injury.
