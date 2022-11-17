ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on video: Bronx suspect takes off running with woman's purse

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 77-year-old woman in the Bronx. Investigators released video of the suspect running with what appears to be the victim's purse. According to police, the woman was walking near Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street in the Bedford Park section back on Nov. 8 when the suspect snatched her purse and took off. The purse reportedly contained the woman's cellphone, wallet and keys. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy