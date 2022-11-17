NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a 77-year-old woman in the Bronx. Investigators released video of the suspect running with what appears to be the victim's purse. According to police, the woman was walking near Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street in the Bedford Park section back on Nov. 8 when the suspect snatched her purse and took off. The purse reportedly contained the woman's cellphone, wallet and keys. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO