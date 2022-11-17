Read full article on original website
News 12
Huntington man who attacked LIRR conductor receives first-ever ban from MTA
The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history was executed in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Friday. Huntington native Michael Harewood pleaded guilty this week to sexually attacking a Long Island Rail Road conductor. Harewood is now banned from using the train until 2025. An order of protection has also...
Yonkers provides free CAT etching kits, installations to tackle catalytic converter thefts
Victims will be able to get free CAT etching kits and installation on Saturday.
NY1
NYPD: Two with plan to harm Jews arrested at Penn Station
Two men armed with a hunting knife and gun were arrested Friday at Penn Station wanted in connection with planning harm to the Jewish community, officials said. The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators worked together to uncover a developing threat that occurred Friday, according to the NYPD.
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
FDNY: 4 injured in 2-alarm fire in East New York
Four people were injured in a two-alarm fire in East New York on Saturday.
Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes
NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
Running the Tracks: Faces of the MTA
The New York City subway system is used by New Yorkers and tourists alike, serving as a vital function of many people’s daily mode of transport. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway maintained a ridership of approximately 2.4 million daily passengers in 2021. On Sept. 21, the subway system transported 3.8 million people, due to the convergence of riders using the MTA for school, work, concerts, games and other special events across New York City, surpassing the MTA’s previous record of 3.7 million riders on Sept. 20. These are the highest ridership numbers since March 2020 as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.
Campaign underway across Tri-State to recruit snow plow drivers for winter
The winter wallop is causing concerns in the Tri-State area, emphasizing the desperate need for plow drivers equipped to handle the potential for monster snow storms.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2851 University Avenue (Nov. 30 Deadline)
New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has announced an affordable housing Lottery for units at 2851 University Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx as reported by YIMBY. The lottery is in respect of a 6-story, residential building, designed by Badaly Architects, and developed...
Thrillist
Expanded Bus Service Will Connect Over 100 Cities & Towns Across New York
Megabus is teaming up with New York bus company Trailways for expanded bus service across the state. According to a press release, the new partnership will expand service to over 100 cities and towns across New York, as well as select cities in Canada. Albany will be connected to 82 destinations, New York City with 39, Lake Placid with 23, Syracuse with 19, Rochester with 15, and Buffalo with six. There will also be service to Montreal and Toronto, as well as towns like Plattsburgh, Ithaca, Lake George, and more.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan
Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
NEW PHOTOS: 3 sought in face slashing at Bronx subway station
Police on Thursday released new images in connection to the slashing of a 30-year-old man inside a Bronx subway station last week.
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
News 12
Branches Long Island hands out over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys at drive-thru event
The nonprofit Branches Long Island is distributing over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Long Islanders started lining up in their cars along Middle Country Road at 5:30 a.m. to make sure they have food on their table this Thanksgiving. Branches Long Island is handing out 1,300 turkeys and...
