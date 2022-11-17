ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

NYPD: Two with plan to harm Jews arrested at Penn Station

Two men armed with a hunting knife and gun were arrested Friday at Penn Station wanted in connection with planning harm to the Jewish community, officials said. The FBI/NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators worked together to uncover a developing threat that occurred Friday, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Riders advocate for NYC transit service every six minutes

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Waiting only six minutes every time you catch your bus or train is a dream to most New Yorkers, but transit advocates say it can be a reality. They’re pushing for big dollars in the state budget and calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to make it happen. “We need six-minute […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

Running the Tracks: Faces of the MTA

The New York City subway system is used by New Yorkers and tourists alike, serving as a vital function of many people’s daily mode of transport. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway maintained a ridership of approximately 2.4 million daily passengers in 2021. On Sept. 21, the subway system transported 3.8 million people, due to the convergence of riders using the MTA for school, work, concerts, games and other special events across New York City, surpassing the MTA’s previous record of 3.7 million riders on Sept. 20. These are the highest ridership numbers since March 2020 as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Expanded Bus Service Will Connect Over 100 Cities & Towns Across New York

Megabus is teaming up with New York bus company Trailways for expanded bus service across the state. According to a press release, the new partnership will expand service to over 100 cities and towns across New York, as well as select cities in Canada. Albany will be connected to 82 destinations, New York City with 39, Lake Placid with 23, Syracuse with 19, Rochester with 15, and Buffalo with six. There will also be service to Montreal and Toronto, as well as towns like Plattsburgh, Ithaca, Lake George, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Charges Associates Of “Own Every Dollar” Criminal Enterprise with String of Gunpoint Robberies in Upper Manhattan

Charges Follow 90-Count Indictment Against 10 OED Members in August. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell today announced an indictment against seven associates of the Own Every Dollar (“O.E.D.”) criminal enterprise. The defendants are charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Robbery, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, among other charges, for a string of gunpoint robberies from March 2021 until October 2022. Six of the defendants are being charged for the first time in the ongoing investigation, following a 90-count indictment against 10 O.E.D. members in August 2022. The indictment alleges that the defendants collectively orchestrated six different robberies in Upper Manhattan and used social media to scout and target victims wearing expensive jewelry and other accessories. The investigation was conducted in parallel with the Southern District of New York. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Branches Long Island hands out over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys at drive-thru event

The nonprofit Branches Long Island is distributing over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Long Islanders started lining up in their cars along Middle Country Road at 5:30 a.m. to make sure they have food on their table this Thanksgiving. Branches Long Island is handing out 1,300 turkeys and...

