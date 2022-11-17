ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker.

Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m., on Thursday, on the charges of homicide and robbery.

19-year-old charged in connection with fatal hit and run in Pensacola: FHP

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, WKRG News 5 reported skeletal remains were found by a passerby in the woods of Sandy Forrest Road, in Milton. On April 1, 2021, investigators with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the remains as 14-year-old Walker, who was reported missing in mid-March 2021.

The victim of the 2021 murder, Cody Walker.

On April 6, 2021, SCRSO identified two suspects in the homicide of walker , Isaiah Jordan McCullers and Daniels. McCullers was charged in April 2021 , for first-degree murder during a robbery.

According to court documents, McCullers took a plea deal in Aug. 2022, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

