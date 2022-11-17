ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Deputies respond to gunshots near Hilton Head Island school

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies responded to a possible shooting near a Hilton Head Island school complex Thursday morning.

The nearby schools were initially placed on lockdown around 11:54 a.m. but it has since been lifted, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said.

The deputies determined the gunshots were from Gumtree Road area and not at the complex. However, BCSO remains at the school complex.

No further details were released.

