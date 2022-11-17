Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
PWMania
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Allentown, PA 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (w/Damage CTRL) Ends in a DQ when Damage CTRL interferes. The match becomes...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
PWMania
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Potential CM Punk vs. Steve Austin Match at WWE WrestleMania 39
With Steve Austin reportedly receiving an offer from WWE to do another match and CM Punk reportedly in talks with AEW for the promotion to buy out his contract, there’s been a lot of talk about a possible dream match between them at WrestleMania 39. The closest fans got...
PWMania
AEW Star Believes WWE’s Mandy Rose Deserves “A Little Bit More Respect”
Mandy Rose has been the WWE NXT women’s champion for nearly 400 days. Thunder Rosa, the AEW women’s champion, commented on Mandy during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
PWMania
Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Becomes the First IWGP Women’s Champion (Video)
STARDOM megastar KAIRI made history on November 20th at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in Tokyo. Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event of Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event to become the first IWGP women’s champion. After the bout, KAIRI showed respect for Maya Iwatani as the two had a match-of-the-year candidate.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
Opening Segment Announced For 11/22 Episode Of WWE NXT
You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television program next Tuesday night, WWE has announced the opening segment for the show. Kicking things off on the 11/22 installment of NXT on...
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * Briggs and Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey and Myles Bourne. After the match, Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley, then walks out. * Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp.
PWMania
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
PWMania
WWE Main Event Results – November 17, 2022
Match starts off with Kiana James gets a headlock but Asuka counters easily. She hooks a side headlock and clowns James a bit before getting some dancing in. She hits a clothesline, but misses the hip attack. James works Asuka over in the corner and backflips out and runs back...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Responds to Criticism About Their Previous Character
Nikki Cross recently addressed criticism about her previous ‘Nikki ASH’ gimmick, now that she has reverted to her old persona. She debuted Nikki ASH, with superhero-like gear in June 2021. The acronym “ASH” stood for “Almost A Superhero.” The character grew more amusing than her previous gimmick.
PWMania
Saraya on Her Feelings After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV while speaking to the media after the event. “I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Returns on WWE SmackDown, Added to Survivor Series WarGames Match
Kevin Owens has returned to the WWE storylines, and he is now an official WarGames participant. Butch defeated Sami Zayn to advance in the World Cup Tournament on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX. Following the match, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch got into a brawl with the Usos. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns eventually came out and got involved, brawling with the others, including McIntyre and Sheamus.
PWMania
Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”
Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto. Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”
