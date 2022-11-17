Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Lakeland Cultural Art Center Awarded Grant
The Lakeland Cultural Arts Center was awarded the Levitt AMP Grant Award – which totals $90,000. This multi-year matching grant is given to Lakeland to present a free outdoor music series at their Lakeland Amphitheater for 2023, 2024 and 2025. Lakeland is the first organization in North Carolina and Littleton is the smallest city to receive the grant.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Annual Lake Gaston Holiday Flotilla Returns
The Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Lake Gaston Holiday Flotilla on December 3. The event, where the main event is a parade featuring decorated boats and watercrafts, will also feature a visit from Santa Claus. Participants and spectators will also be served hot chocolate. There...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
QWAC Provides Info on how to Keep Lake Clean
Q.W.A.C., or the Quality Water Awareness Campaign, is a campaign designed to educate the Lake Gaston community on the best ways to preserve the quality of water. This fall, they have provided a few tips on how to keep the lake clean and healthy. “If you love me, don’t leaf...
lakegastongazette-observer.com
EMS receives AEDs to be placed in local communities
On Nov. 16, representatives of Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS, presented 10 automated external defibrillators to Warren County Emergency Medical Services. The AEDs will be placed in high traffic locations across the county to equip communities with technology that can increase a patient’s chances of surviving cardiac arrest.
Comments / 0