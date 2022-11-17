Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
Saraya Wins Her First Match in Five Years at AEW Full Gear (Video)
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) faced Britt Baker in a highly anticipated grudge match on Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first professional match since 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. From the start, there were a lot of...
Athena Turns Heel During This Week’s AEW Rampage (Video)
AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn in recent weeks. Athena defeated Madison Rayne on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, but continued to attack her after the match and then killed referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez who had recently returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
Jon Moxley Opens Up About The Shield’s Early Days In WWE, Still Having Their Work Ethic
The Shield made their WWE debut at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view ten years ago today. In the Triple Threat main event, current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) debuted to assist then-WWE Champion CM Punk in retaining his title over John Cena and Ryback. The three-man group went on to become one of WWE’s most dominant factions.
Saraya on Her Feelings After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product
Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV while speaking to the media after the event. “I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”
Photo: Sasha Banks Reveals Her New Tattoo
In the midst of rumors regarding her current WWE status, Sasha Banks has revealed her latest tattoo. Banks has kept herself busy outside of the ring by making numerous public appearances and pursuing new ventures. She recently applied for several trademarks in order to continue in this direction. It was...
WWE Personality Believes Austin Theory Will Be the Next Megastar of the Company
Corey Graves stated on his podcast, WWE After The Bell, that despite the failed Money in the Bank cash-in, Austin Theory could have a bright future. Graves believes Theory has the potential to become WWE’s next megastar. “I believe in Austin Theory. I don’t believe he’s ‘that guy’ yet,...
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
Kevin Nash and Ken Shamrock Set for Action Movie “Fight Another Day”
Fight Another Day, a new action film produced by Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment, has begun filming in Toronto. Eric Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker, Vikings) plays “a tough cop who is transported to a dystopian future, where he is forced to enter a deadly combat tournament in order to return to his past.”
Exclusive: Viva Van Opens Up About Working in AEW, AAA, What’s Next for Her, and More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44), independent wrestling star Viva Van (@HellBentVixen) talks about her career up to this point, working with AEW, becoming the new belt collector, and more. The Beginning of the “HellBent Vixen” Viva Van. Growing up, Viva Van recalls getting...
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Allentown, PA 11/19/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (w/Damage CTRL) Ends in a DQ when Damage CTRL interferes. The match becomes...
Former WWE Star Points Out Biggest Issue With Celebrities in the Company
WWE has brought in the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville, Mr. T, and Shaquille O’Neal to compete at WrestleMania. EC3 is one former WWE Superstar who is opposed to celebrities being involved in professional wrestling, as he stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.
MJF on the Biggest Mistake a Pro Wrestler Can Make, Feeding Off Negativity, and More
Tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view main event features MJF vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He told Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post that the All Out press conference incident is one of many times big moments in his AEW career were overshadowed by events beyond his control. MJF...
WWE RAW Star Responds to Criticism About Their Previous Character
Nikki Cross recently addressed criticism about her previous ‘Nikki ASH’ gimmick, now that she has reverted to her old persona. She debuted Nikki ASH, with superhero-like gear in June 2021. The acronym “ASH” stood for “Almost A Superhero.” The character grew more amusing than her previous gimmick.
Jim Cornette on Jeff Hardy: “He Shouldn’t Be Wrestling for a While”
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. Cornette mentioned how fans wanted to see Jeff Hardy wrestle again after his DUI arrest earlier this year. He has since entered rehab for treatment and is awaiting the outcome of his legal issues. He...
Former Referee Reveals He Would Love to Come Back to WWE
Referee Jack Doan recently expressed interest in returning to the WWE. Doan worked for the WWF/E from 1991 to 2013. He started out as a member of the production team and worked his way up to the position of referee. During an appearance on Sportskeeda’s “UnSKripted,” Doan stated that he...
Breaking Down AEW Full Gear 2022
Full Gear 2022 is done and what a great show it was. After a few title changes and some fantastic matches this was definitely the best AEW only PPV since Revolution. With this show over with, hopefully AEW television can improve from what its been in recent weeks. “Jungle Boy”...
Chris Jericho Wants Professional Wrestling to Be Recognized as an Olympic Sport
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho wants professional wrestling to be recognized as an Olympic sport. During a recent episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Jericho discussed how he plans to approach the International Olympic Committee to make his case for pro wrestling to be recognized as an Olympic sport.
Should Impact Wrestling & Pro Wrestling NOAH Form An Exclusive Working Agreement?
Impact Wrestling has been delivering excellent shows lately but despite this they are struggling to increase their viewership on AXS TV. After years of a strained relationship with NJPW, Impact Wrestling was able to enter into a new working relationship with the top Japanese promotion in 2021. We have seen top NJPW stars including Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki all appear in Impact Wrestling.
