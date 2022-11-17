ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA: Passenger caught with disassembled gun at Newark Airport

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. -- A passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport was caught with a disassembled gun inside his carry-on luggage, TSA says.

Agents found parts of the 9 mm weapon Wednesday during a scan at Terminal B.

Officers say an Indiana man had the gun parts and ammunition in two bags he was carrying.

The man reportedly told police the car he drove to the area had been stolen and he thought traveling with the disassembled gun would be OK.

It was the 12th weapon caught at Newark Airport checkpoints this year.

