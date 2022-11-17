ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

What’s his age again?

Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday.

The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in to the venue, where a group of friends and family were heard shouting, “Surprise!”

The “Kardashians” star was dressed for the event in a low-cut black blazer and slacks, while her seemingly unsuspecting rocker beau wore a large grey hoodie.

However, the “All the Small Things” musician appeared to later change into a T-shirt and leather jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6SY8_0jEXqkIB00
Kourtney Kardashian threw a surprise party for Travis Barker on Wednesday. atianadelahoya/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxbd4_0jEXqkIB00
Kourtney Kardashian threw a surprise party for Travis Barker on Wednesday. atianadelahoya/Instagram

Barker’s kids – Landon, 19, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23 – were present for the party, which featured several silver and black balloon streamers all throughout the establishment. Machine Gun Kelly was also a guest at the fête.

The mid-week celebration comes just as the Barker clan returned from their relaxing getaway in the woods of Tennessee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfttf_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's kids and his BFF MGK were at his surprise party. bradcmgmt/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0Dz4_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's kids and his BFF MGK were at his surprise party. donamatrixtraining/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3406f9_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's kids and his BFF MGK were at his surprise party. donamatrixtraining/Instagram

Social media posts showed the family rented out a luxe, private cabin in the mountains surrounded by beautiful fall foliage.

This is the first time Travis is celebrating his birthday with Kardashian since they’ve tied the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH7aU_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's birthday festivities kicked off in Tennessee. travisbarker/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jhsC_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's birthday festivities kicked off in Tennessee. travisbarker/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhYAF_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's birthday festivities kicked off in Tennessee. travisbarker/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gWgdU_0jEXqkIB00
Barker's birthday festivities kicked off in Tennessee. travisbarker/Instagram

The couple first wed at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara on May 15, and had a more lavish wedding in Italy in front of family and friends just a few days later.

Earlier this week, Kardashian paid tribute to her husband on his actual birthday, Nov. 14.

“I am beyond grateful for the day you were born,” the Poosh founder captioned a series of photos of the pair on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️”

Martha Ortiz
3d ago

Happy belated Birthday @ Travis Barker and wishing you many more years of life and happiness together with your beautiful wife and all your friends and family You and Kourtney are AWESOME 😎👍

lucy
3d ago

I love him.n they do look happy.she actually smiles now.she never did with scott.

