ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley police warn of "Geek Squad" email scam

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EG8se_0jEXqbLe00

Spring Valley scam warning 00:29

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- There's a scam alert out of Rockland County.

The Spring Valley Police Department says people have been calling them about scams involved the "Geek Squad."

They say victims are receiving emails saying there is a past balance on their account. Victims give their bank account information or pre-paid gift cards, only to realize a day later that a large sum of money was taken.

Police say if you have any information about the scam to call them, and if you feel suspicious about giving out bank information call your local police department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New Jersey mother says neighbor racially profiled 9-year-old daughter

CALDWELL, N.J. -- A New Jersey mom is speaking out about her 9-year-old daughter's terrifying ordeal. The little girl was trying to catch spotted lanternflies when a neighbor called the police. What happened next went viral and the mom wants it to be a teachable moment, CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday. Monique Joseph said her daughter was afraid to go outside after the encounter in late October because she worried her neighbor, Gordon Lawshe, might call the police on her again. "There was no misunderstanding of what he did. He racially profiled my child," said Joseph. When Lawshe called the police, he described that...
CALDWELL, NJ
CBS New York

New details revealed in capture of suspects in alleged NYC synagogue attack plot

NEW YORK - The two men arrested for allegedly plotting an attack on a synagogue were spotted by two MTA police officers on patrol Saturday. The pair say they were alerted about the suspects a few hours before and caught them inside Penn Station. Monday morning, Mayor Eric Adams, alongside city and federal officials, spoke on how they worked together with local Jewish leaders to stop the potential attack. It was a combination of local and federal efforts to catch the two suspects, one of whom had multiple weapons on him including a gun. CBS2 has learned the tip came in from local Jewish...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Teen stabbed, robbed outside McDonald's in Queens

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed a robbed Monday outside a McDonald's in Queens. Police said the teen was attacked a by a group who took his cellphone. It happened outside a McDonald's on 21st Street in Astoria. The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital ins table condition. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Newburgh man identified as victim in Yonkers fatal accident

Police have identified the victim of a fatal car accident in Yonkers on Sunday afternoon. County police say a car driven by Ronel Cook, 51, of Newburgh, veered off the road and struck a wall at an overpass. It happened on the Cross County Parkway eastbound at the Seminary Avenue...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Police search for hit-and-run driver in Woodhaven

NEW YORK - Lights and sirens have become a frequent backdrop on Woodhaven Boulevard and 91st Avenue, where early Monday morning another crash led to serious injuries. Police say a 54-year-old woman was in the crosswalk when a gray sedan hit her and continued driving, leaving the victim with serious head trauma.  "People drive like crazy, you know?" one person said. "I saw a lot of accidents over here. You see the pole? They put the car inside," said Mohammed Quader.Quader says just last month his neighbor was struck in the same intersection and rushed to the hospital. Back in 2019, a 56-year-old...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police: Driver on LIE shot by person in another vehicle

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway Sunday after gunfire on the Long Island Expressway sent a driver to the hospital. The 26-year-old victim was hit in the leg by a shot fired from another car in the eastbound lanes near the exit for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, sources told CBS2. Police are looking for the car, which was described as being either green or gray. The victim was in stable condition.There was no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme

Police say a dentist and a town worker are tied up in a scheme that saw them sell 7,000 opioid prescriptions. They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
FARMINGDALE, NY
CBS New York

3 residents killed in Clifton house fire

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Three people were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Friday night.Flames broke out in a multi-family home on Ladwik Lane in Clifton.Police say three people who lived in the house were killed.Three firefighters and a police officer were also injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are recovering.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CLIFTON, NJ
CBS New York

For 1st time, NYPD and FDNY both led by women

NEW YORK -- Two women are making history in New York City. For the first time ever, they are leading the country's largest police and fire departments, the NYPD and FDNY. Monday morning, Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Laura Kavanagh appeared on "CBS Mornings" for their first joint interview. "It means a lot to me, I hope to inspire other people to see themselves in positions that maybe they had never thought of before. I hope it opens the door," Kavanagh said. "I keep saying that I think we need to begin to normalize women in these roles. While these appointments are historic and we don't take them lightly, the work that we do is what matters. And we cannot be the last in these roles," said Sewell. Kavanagh was sworn in leading the FDNY just a few weeks ago, and Sewell was sworn in to lead the NYPD earlier this year. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy