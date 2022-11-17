Spring Valley police warn of "Geek Squad" email scam

Spring Valley scam warning 00:29

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- There's a scam alert out of Rockland County.

The Spring Valley Police Department says people have been calling them about scams involved the "Geek Squad."

They say victims are receiving emails saying there is a past balance on their account. Victims give their bank account information or pre-paid gift cards, only to realize a day later that a large sum of money was taken.

Police say if you have any information about the scam to call them, and if you feel suspicious about giving out bank information call your local police department.