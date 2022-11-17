Read full article on original website
Cina reports first COVID-19 death in six months; fatalities, cases drop worldwide in week
Mainland China on Sunday reported its first death from COVID-19 in six months as the outbreak worldwide is easing to levels at the start of the pandemic in the Asian nation.
COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full vaccination more effective than boosters in preventing spread of COVID-19
A small increase in the number of people having two vaccines against COVID-19 was more effective in controlling the virus during Europe's fourth wave—when the omicron variant appeared—than the rapid uptake of booster vaccines, finds a new UCL-led study. Published in the International Journal of Public Health, the...
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
Myocarditis after Covid vaccination: Research on possible long-term risks underway
In October 2021, Da’Vion Miller was found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Detroit a week after receiving his first dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. He had known something was wrong: Then 22, he had started experiencing chest pain two days after getting vaccinated, followed by fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.
What Prion Diseases (99% Fatal) Have To Do With Covid-19 Or Its Vaccines.
Brain imaging of normal brain (left) and sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD; most common form of prion disease).Sources: radiopedia.org (left) and Practical Neurology (right).
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
Scientists produce 'DNA virus vaccine' to fight DNA viruses
Rutgers scientists have developed a new approach to stopping viral infections: a so-called live-attenuated, replication-defective DNA virus vaccine that uses a compound known as centanamycin to generate an altered virus for vaccine development. The method was tested to produce a weakened or "attenuated" version of a mouse cytomegalovirus, a common...
COVID-19 vaccine developed in Thailand can be stored in refrigerator for three months
A team of researchers affiliated with several entities in Thailand, working with two colleagues from the U.S. and two from Canada, has developed a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that can be safely refrigerated for up to three months before use. The team has named it ChulaCov19. In their paper published in...
Warning of possible egg shortage as UK farmers struggle with avian flu
British egg producers are warning of possible shortages, as farmers leave the industry or reduce the size of their flocks in the face of spiralling costs and uncertainty sparked by the spread of bird flu. A third of farmers surveyed in recent days by the trade body the British Free...
Dengue fever case reported in Arizona as climate change increases spread of disease
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced Monday that it had confirmed a human case of dengue fever that is believed to have originated in an infected mosquito in Arizona. “Routine mosquito surveillance performed by Maricopa County Environmental Services Department (MCESD) has detected the dengue virus in a mosquito...
Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since the Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...
Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of Africa’s top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries. The continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over the past week, Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. Over the last four weeks there’s been an 11% rise in new cases, he said. “COVID is still very much here with us and, in fact, when we look at the numbers we see that there are some member states that are actually going into a new wave and we are monitoring that closely,” he said. “When we have a clear analysis, next week we will be able to report to you if the new waves are holding or if those have been quickly brought under control.”
Lab-Grown Meat Gets ‘Green Light’ From FDA
Nov. 17, 2022 – Move over, plant-based meat. The FDA on Wednesday paved the way for the first lab-grown meat product to get closer to grocery store shelves. “This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Uma Valeti, MD, founder of UPSIDE Foods, said in a news release. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
Race on to form coalition govt in Malaysia after election deadlock
Study uncovers mechanism behind primary graft dysfunction
Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered the pathways through which autoantibodies—immune proteins that mistakenly attack a person's own body—leak out of blood vessels and cause primary graft dysfunction in some lung transplant recipients, according to findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI). Primary graft dysfunction (PGD) is...
'We are in a much better place.' Why experts predict a milder winter for COVID-19
The winter forecast for COVID-19 looks to be the mildest yet, say experts from Northeastern University. Promising results from the bivalent booster combined with greater immunity to SARS CoV-2 in the general population means the coronavirus may pack less of a seasonal wallop this year. "We are in a much...
Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row
Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September.Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.Health experts hailed the autumn booster vaccine programme as helping drive down infections – though nearly a quarter of over-70s have yet to receive a fresh jab.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.1 million in the week to November 8, down 27% from...
Potentially deadly human and horse diseases being spread by donkey skin trade
Diseases are being spread around the world by the trade in donkey skins, according to a new report from The Donkey Sanctuary. More than 4.8 million donkeys are traded and slaughtered for their skins each year. The report, Biosecurity Risks and Implications for Human & Animal Health on a Global...
