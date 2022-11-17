ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Full vaccination more effective than boosters in preventing spread of COVID-19

A small increase in the number of people having two vaccines against COVID-19 was more effective in controlling the virus during Europe's fourth wave—when the omicron variant appeared—than the rapid uptake of booster vaccines, finds a new UCL-led study. Published in the International Journal of Public Health, the...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
MedicalXpress

Scientists produce 'DNA virus vaccine' to fight DNA viruses

Rutgers scientists have developed a new approach to stopping viral infections: a so-called live-attenuated, replication-defective DNA virus vaccine that uses a compound known as centanamycin to generate an altered virus for vaccine development. The method was tested to produce a weakened or "attenuated" version of a mouse cytomegalovirus, a common...
CNBC

Mainland China reports first Covid-related deaths since the Shanghai lockdown

BEIJING — Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when the city of Shanghai was still locked down. All three individuals, who were between the ages of 87 and 91, had pre-existing health conditions...
The Associated Press

Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The head of Africa’s top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries. The continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over the past week, Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday. Over the last four weeks there’s been an 11% rise in new cases, he said. “COVID is still very much here with us and, in fact, when we look at the numbers we see that there are some member states that are actually going into a new wave and we are monitoring that closely,” he said. “When we have a clear analysis, next week we will be able to report to you if the new waves are holding or if those have been quickly brought under control.”
WebMD

Lab-Grown Meat Gets ‘Green Light’ From FDA

Nov. 17, 2022 – Move over, plant-based meat. The FDA on Wednesday paved the way for the first lab-grown meat product to get closer to grocery store shelves. “This is a watershed moment in the history of food," Uma Valeti, MD, founder of UPSIDE Foods, said in a news release. "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
AFP

Race on to form coalition govt in Malaysia after election deadlock

Rival Malaysian political blocs on Monday tried to woo smaller parties to form a coalition government after the weekend's general election that saw major gains by a conservative Islamist party. - Big gains for Islamists - The latest election saw PAS become the largest party in Muhyiddin's bloc, sparking worries among analysts about its influence on national policy.
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers mechanism behind primary graft dysfunction

Northwestern Medicine scientists have discovered the pathways through which autoantibodies—immune proteins that mistakenly attack a person's own body—leak out of blood vessels and cause primary graft dysfunction in some lung transplant recipients, according to findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI). Primary graft dysfunction (PGD) is...
The Independent

Covid-19 infections fall across the UK for second week in a row

Covid-19 levels have fallen in all four UK nations for the second week in a row, with infections in England dropping below one million for the first time since mid-September.Hospital numbers are also continuing to decrease, in fresh evidence the latest wave of the virus has peaked.Health experts hailed the autumn booster vaccine programme as helping drive down infections – though nearly a quarter of over-70s have yet to receive a fresh jab.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.1 million in the week to November 8, down 27% from...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Potentially deadly human and horse diseases being spread by donkey skin trade

Diseases are being spread around the world by the trade in donkey skins, according to a new report from The Donkey Sanctuary. More than 4.8 million donkeys are traded and slaughtered for their skins each year. The report, Biosecurity Risks and Implications for Human & Animal Health on a Global...

