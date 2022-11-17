ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUQjf_0jEXqWst00

Speaker Pelosi delivers her address on Thursday.

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections , Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet.

After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.

She will, however, remain in Congress as a representative of California’s 12th District, which encompasses San Francisco.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” Pelosi said in a Thursday address, “and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Addressing a packed House and wearing a white pantsuit, which many took as a feminist nod to suffragettes , Pelosi highlighted the legislative achievements she helped guide through Congress, from healthcare, to energy, to infrastructure.

But she also spoke wistfully for the social progress she had seen in her time in politics, especially for women in power. “Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said.

In a statement , President Joe Biden praised Pelosi, saying the country owed her a debt of gratitude for her service and patriotism. "History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history," Biden said.

Many pundits had expected the 82-year-old to retire from politics amid the likely Republican takeover, especially in light of the brutal attack on her husband by an intruder at their San Francisco home last month.

There have been calls in both parties for a new generation of leadership . Currently, the three top House Democrats are all over 80. But Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip James Clyburn also announced Thursday that they would not be seeking their roles in the next Congress.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, 52, has been named as a potential favorite to succeed Pelosi as minority leader, but no one had formally come forward to announce their candidacy as they awaited Pelosi’s decision.

Elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi has been a powerhouse in Democratic politics for decades. In 2007, she became the first woman elected as speaker, a role that she held for four years until Republicans took control of the chamber in the first midterm elections Barack Obama faced as president.

But Pelosi maintained control of her party as minority leader, becoming speaker once again in 2019 in the first midterms after Donald Trump’s election. In that position, she became a prominent Trump foe, memorably ripping up a copy of his State of the Union address in 2020 .

But she also became a target for Trump’s most die-hard supporters, with some insurrectionists seeking her out in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Some even breached her office .

Prior to her Thursday address, Pelosi had teased a range of options for her next steps, including full political retirement or remaining in Congress in some form.

“There are all kinds of ways to exert influence,” Pelosi told CNN on Sunday. “Speaker has awesome power, but I will always have influence.”

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Kari Lake takes victory lap after Don Lemon grills her opponent on refusing to debate

Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake heralded CNN host Don Lemon's grilling of her rival Katie Hobbs over her decision to shun a debate. During the exchange, Hobbs defended her position that debating Lake risks amplifying her 2020 "election denialism" and suggested that it is too late to reverse course with less than a week before the midterm elections. Lake took a victory lap over the tense exchange on Twitter.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy