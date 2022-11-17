ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

SSP Season Ticket Special on Small Business Saturday

By Terry Rogers
 3 days ago
Second Street Players will offer significant season ticket discounts on Small Business Saturday

Looking for something special for someone (or yourself!) this holiday season at a discounted price? Look no further! On Small Business Saturday , November 26, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, Second Street Players will be offering Season Tickets at a special discount – normally selling for $85.00, season tickets will be selling for $65.00; senior’s tickets, normally selling for $80.00 will be selling for $60.00.

Second Street Players will be presenting five entertaining shows for 2023 – our season opener, the 1978 Pulitzer Prize winning show for Drama, The Gin Game , written by D. L. Coburn; directed by Chris Miller – show dates January 27-29 and February 3-5 ; the classic comedy, The Odd Couple , written by Neil Simon; directed by Steve Twilley – show dates April 21-23 and 28-30; the funny, witty, musical, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum , from the book written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart; music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; directed by John Moller – show dates July 14-16 and 21-23; the mystery Strictly Murder , written by Brian Clemens; directed by Mike Amory – show dates September 8-10 and 15-17; and last, our holiday show, A Christmas Carol: The Musical , from the book written by Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; directed by John Hulse – show dates November 24-26 and December 1-3.

For questions, patrons may call (302) 422-0220 and leave a message or email the theater at info@secondstreetplayers.com .

Please note – this special discount is only available in person at the Riverfront Theater on Small Business Saturday . After Small Business Saturday , prices will return to $85.00 and $80.00 with tickets being available to purchase online or by phone.

Shows at SSP are supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowments of the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on DelawareScene.com.

Milford, DE
