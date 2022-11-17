ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tom Brady Movie With Jane Fonda Is Here And The Trailer Is Absolutely WTF

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

Tom Brady shows off his experienced team in the trailer for his new movie “80 for Brady.” The nutty preview dropped Thursday, featuring showbiz legends Jane Fonda , Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as four aging friends who plot to attend the 2017 Super Bowl to see their idol Brady. (Watch the video below.)

The golden girls-meet-the-golden-boy comedy was produced by Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback who also appears in the movie.

But if the trailer is any indication, his longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski might upstage him in a steamy locker-room scene with Fonda, who also makes out with Harry Hamlin. Guy Fieri ― yes, that Guy Fieri ― logs tasty screen time in an unplanned trip for the women after they mistakenly gobble up edibles.

Don’t forget — this is 2017, the year that Brady engineered the New England Patriots’ epic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.

“The Super Bowl is no place for four old women,” Moreno’s character complains.

“This could be Tom’s last one,” Tomlin’s character replies. “He’s almost 40. That’s like 80 in people years.”

“80 For Brady” kicks off on Feb. 3.

