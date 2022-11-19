ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 boys, one just 13, found shot and killed in Roseland

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwGg4_0jEXqG0V00

Roseland shooting leaves 2 teens dead 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens are dead after being found shot in the Roseland neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police said around 6:50 a.m., two unknown males, between the ages of 15 and 18, were found unresponsive, in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue.

One of the victims, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

The second victim, 13-year-old Michael Hence, was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Comments / 18

Work Jeff
3d ago

It works like this. 1 through 12 is a boy. 13-17 is a teen. 18 and over is a man. Don't change it according to skin color. You beclown yourself every time you do this.

Reply(1)
11
JJ
5d ago

Nothing changes until cops are allowed to do tvheir jobs. Where are those social workers? Oh, they get shot at, too!

Reply(1)
7
Patricia Smith
4d ago

oh no the Bible is true everything they sad came true from the Bible just read it y'all.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video captures deadly hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood. Police said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a woman was crossing the street on the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, when the driver of a tan-colored, four-door SUV struck the woman — and continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect in shooting that killed Chicago Greyhound Bus employee arrested in Alabama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was awaiting extradition Tuesday night in a shooting that killed an employee at the Chicago Greyhound Bus Station last month.An arrest warrant was issued earlier this month against Rodnee Miller, 26, in the shooting on Monday, Oct. 24, that killed 30-year-old Greyhound employee Duwon Gaddis, of Palos Hills.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Tuesday that Miller has been taken into custody in Alabama with charges pending, and is awaiting extradition to Chicago.Gaddis had just stepped out of his car at the bus station at 630 W. Harrison St. when a gunman came up and shot him multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot while sitting in car in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The men, 27 and 30, were inside a car around 9:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD Officer Melvina Bogard found not guilty in 2020 shooting of Ariel Roman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was acquitted on Tuesday of felony charges in the shooting of an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line stop in 2020.Following a bench trial, Cook County Judge Joseph Claps found Officer Melvina Bogard, 33, not guilty of aggravated battery and official misconduct in the shooting of Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020.In announcing his verdict Tuesday morning, Claps said Roman "has zero credibility." The judge spent about 20 minutes explaining his not-guilty decision. After the verdict, Bogard's defense attorney, Tim Grace, also said Roman practically committed perjury when he testified at trial."It's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Washington Heights father wants to find his son's killer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Washington Heights couple wants to know who killed their 17-year-old son.He was shot and killed while riding a motorized bike last Wednesday. His father tells CBS 2's Shardaa Gray about the moment he knew something was wrong."He's the best friend I have."A father's only son, Maurice Edwards' bestfriend, 17-year-old Kamare Edwards, was shot and killed last week. "I have to stay strong. That's what he would want."November 16th, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, Edwards said he and his son were working on two mini bikes, one for him, one for his son."He put the springs in and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Very tragic': 22-year-old killed, six injured in South Michigan Ave. crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and six others injured after Chicago police said a driver fled from a traffic stop.It happened Sunday night on 14th and South Michigan Avenue. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest in the investigation.Video posted online shows the moment a traffic stop turned deadly Sunday night as a police car tried to pull over a Hyundai Sonata. As the officer gets out of his unit, the driver of the Hyundai, identified by the medical examiner's office as 22-year-old Keyshawn Javon Gray, suddenly does a U-turn.Moments later, an incoming car, driving at what appears to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago Police officers hurt in West Ridge crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood. It happened around 5:30 Sunday evening near Pratt and Rockwell. Police say the officers were driving with their emergency lights on when another SUV drove through an intersection. The impact of the crash sent the squad car through the fence of a nearby home. The injured officers were hospitalized in good condition. The other driver was not hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot near Lathrop Homes is second person shot on the block this year

A 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car near the Lathrop Homes in North Center on Saturday night, Chicago police said. Police said he was in his car in the 2800 block of North Leavitt when two men walked up and began shooting around 11:35 p.m. He is the second person shot on the block this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Native Among 5 Killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Mass Shooting

A 22-year-old Chicago native was among the five people killed late Saturday night when a gunman stormed an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities stated. The attack at Club Q, which left 17 others with gunshot wounds, was halted when a patron grabbed a handgun from the suspect, hit him with it and pinned him down until police arrived minutes later, authorities said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Chicago

Man dead, firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was killed and a firefighter suffered minor injuries during an extra-alarm fire Monday morning in Humboldt Park.Just before 6 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to a heavy fire at a two-story home in the 1800 block of Sawyer Avenue. The fire spread to both the first and second floor of the house. Fire Department officials confirmed a man died in the fire. He was found on the second floor of the fire. Crews had to pull back from the building while battling the blaze, because boxes were piled up to the ceiling inside the home. There was so much stuff, firefighters couldn't make their way through to focus on the fire."Because of the hoarding conditions, because this guy was a hoarder, we had trouble doing searches," said Assistant Deputy Fire Commissioner Donald Walker. "It's just hard to do a search when the conditions are like that."The hoarding conditions also helped fuel the fire, which was mainly in the rear of the building.A firefighter was injured after falling off a ladder on the scene. He was not seriously hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters haven't said if the home had any working smoke detectors.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy