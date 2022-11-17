Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Last five plaques of historical information installed at Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One park in downtown Eau Claire gives people strolling by more information about the City’s history. An installment of 7 plaques is now complete at Phoenix Park. “I think it was idea that came out of the parks department as a way of adding...
WEAU-TV 13
Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls participate in Deer Widow Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The start of gun deer season comes with an event for those not heading out to the woods. Businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls took part in Deer Widow Saturday. It’s an even named after spouses of hunters that went on the hunt for deer during...
WEAU-TV 13
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. To help those affected by suicide, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention hosts hundreds of events around the world. One of these events was held right in the Chippewa Valley. This event and other initiatives are working...
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
WEAU-TV 13
Shawton Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award, and this month, 19 bus drivers were honored.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire City-County Health Department offering free public vaccine clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, November 21, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is holding a free, public vaccine clinic at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, offering both flu shots for kids and the fall Covid-19 booster shot. News Release: The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is offering...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 17th (Part Two)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls basketball action as Eau Claire Memorial hosts Holmen and Chippewa Falls battles Wausau West. Plus, UW-Eau Claire wrestling takes on UW-Oshkosh for the Chancellor’s Cup.
WEAU-TV 13
McDonell Central Catholic High School holds 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic High School held its 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo Saturday. It showcased gifts and homemade goods from 80 artists. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions at the expo goes towards the school’s music and fine arts programs. Jenny Schafer, who...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after shed catches fire in Hixton Thursday
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a shed caught on fire in the Village of Hixton Thursday evening. According to a Facebook post by Hixton Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the shed fire at 7:07 p.m. Thursday. Once crews arrived, the fire was contained within 10 minutes. The Fire Department credits a fast arrival time of six minutes in limiting the damage to the home located 15 feet away to minor heat damage to the siding.
WEAU-TV 13
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
WEAU-TV 13
Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday....
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville. In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther. Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on...
Comments / 0