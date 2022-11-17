ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. To help those affected by suicide, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention hosts hundreds of events around the world. One of these events was held right in the Chippewa Valley. This event and other initiatives are working...
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
Shawton Neighborhood Association recognizes bus drivers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award, and this month, 19 bus drivers were honored.
McDonell Central Catholic High School holds 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - McDonell Central Catholic High School held its 37th annual Fall Craft Country Expo Saturday. It showcased gifts and homemade goods from 80 artists. Proceeds from ticket sales and concessions at the expo goes towards the school’s music and fine arts programs. Jenny Schafer, who...
No one hurt after shed catches fire in Hixton Thursday

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a shed caught on fire in the Village of Hixton Thursday evening. According to a Facebook post by Hixton Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the shed fire at 7:07 p.m. Thursday. Once crews arrived, the fire was contained within 10 minutes. The Fire Department credits a fast arrival time of six minutes in limiting the damage to the home located 15 feet away to minor heat damage to the siding.
Prioritize safety when shopping for toys this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As you’re looking for gifts for children this holiday season, medical professionals encourage you to prioritize safety over popularity. Some toys can be a potential choking hazard or make noise that’s too loud for developing ears, which is why you should look for the recommended age level on a toy. A trauma coordinator with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital says emergency rooms often see children with injuries from toys that shoot objects.
Santa Paws fundraiser benefits pets at ECCHA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Santa Paws fundraiser benefiting the Eau Claire County Humane Association is back again this year. A kick-off event took place Friday night at The Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire. The 2,500 ornaments are handmade by volunteers and officially go on sale on Black Friday....
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 18th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Brody Fox has a record-breaking night in UW-Stout’s men’s basketball game against Greenville. In women’s college basketball, UW-Eau Claire faces Denison while UW-Stout battles Luther. Plus, in men’s college hockey, UW-Eau Claire opens their WIAC season against Northland, while UW-Stout takes on...
