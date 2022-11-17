EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Bus drivers with Student Transit are being recognized for their work and dedication. During its quarterly meeting Thursday night, the Shawtown Neighborhood Association in Eau Claire gave a special thank-you to those who make sure students get to and from school safety. The group started recognizing people in the community at the beginning of the year with the Shawtown Stars Award, and this month, 19 bus drivers were honored.

