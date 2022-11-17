Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
KCRG.com
i9 Follow Up: Voter challenges Sen. Jack Whitver’s voter registration, Polk County to hold hearing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Polk County Auditor’s Office will hold a hearing on Sen. Jack Whitver’s (R-Grimes) voter registration on November 30 after another registered voter claimed he doesn’t live in his State Senate district. The hearing could lead to the Republican Senate Majority Leader’s...
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances
A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
KCCI.com
Iowa women look at legal action after airline forgets then damages their electric wheelchairs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowa women say their wheelchairs were damaged or broken after a September flight and now they want to make sure no one else in their position ever has to go through what they did again. Harlee Drury and Heather Reimers, along with their friend...
kwbg.com
Gail Rodney Engleen
BOONE, Iowa—Gail “Rod” Engleen, age 83 of Boone, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Boone County Hospital. Gail Rodney Engleen was born on December 12, 1938 in Ogden, the son of Emmett and LaRue (Morgan) Engleen. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1959. Rod enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. His service to his country was one of many great accomplishments.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
KCCI.com
Johnston residents share concerns over residential development plan
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston residents are speaking out against a multi-million dollar neighborhood project. The new community, Carmel Hyperion, will be housed near the Hyperion Field Club. Current residents of the area say the addition of new homes will take away from the very reason they moved there.
Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend
The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
Iowa man gets 16 years in federal prison for 2021 fatal drug deal
A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting that happened during a drug deal.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCCI.com
Convicted killer chokes girlfriend months after his release from prison
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa man has been arrested again, this time for strangling his girlfriend. Ricky St. John was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night for domestic abuse assault. St. John also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he choked and killed Timothy Neal...
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
kwbg.com
Boone Girls Wrestling Results from November 17th
Cadence Heggen’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points. 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Lizette Vallejo (Des Moines Public Schools) (Fall 2:35) 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Emalie Perez (Fort Dodge) (Fall 1:06)
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game
Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
Comments / 0