Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids

(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
STI cases are up in Iowa — here's how local health experts are combatting the rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Physicians are seeing a steady rise in sexually transmitted infections (STI) nationwide, with some states experiencing these issues more than others. Dr. Megan Srinivas is an infectious disease physician as well as an elected representative for the Iowa House. She has worked in-depth on studies on STIs and has seen a steady increase in cases here in Iowa after the pandemic.
Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances

A company that hopes to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa is suing a second Iowa county over local efforts to regulate the placement of the controversial pipeline. Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, sued Story County earlier this week in U.S. District Court for […] The post Pipeline company sues a second Iowa county over local ordinances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors

A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
Gail Rodney Engleen

BOONE, Iowa—Gail “Rod” Engleen, age 83 of Boone, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Boone County Hospital. Gail Rodney Engleen was born on December 12, 1938 in Ogden, the son of Emmett and LaRue (Morgan) Engleen. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1959. Rod enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. His service to his country was one of many great accomplishments.
Johnston residents share concerns over residential development plan

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston residents are speaking out against a multi-million dollar neighborhood project. The new community, Carmel Hyperion, will be housed near the Hyperion Field Club. Current residents of the area say the addition of new homes will take away from the very reason they moved there.
Iowa Veggie Can Killer Convicted of Murdering Girlfriend

The gruesome details were recounted this week in the trial for the brutal murder of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard of Des Moines, who prosecutors say was bludgeoned to death by her 58-year-old boyfriend, Tony Arterberry, seen above. The Des Moines Register lays out the scene as described in the trial. The...
The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday

(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
Boone Girls Wrestling Results from November 17th

Cadence Heggen’s place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points. 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Lizette Vallejo (Des Moines Public Schools) (Fall 2:35) 1st Place Match – Cadence Heggen (Boone) won by fall over Emalie Perez (Fort Dodge) (Fall 1:06)
RECRUITING: Abu Sama leads SEP to title with six-touchdown game

Iowa State commit Abu Sama found his way to the end zone six different times in the Iowa High School state championship game on Friday night, setting an all-time record for touchdown scores in a title game. Sama helped SE Polk to a 49-14 win with 372 yards – another...
