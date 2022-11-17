ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools presents potential calendar changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Children and parents in Charlottesville City Schools could be facing schedule changes in the upcoming school year, but first they’re being asked for feedback on the proposed plans. CCS Community Relations Supervisor Beth Cheuk says, the question at hand is whether or not families want...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Creating committee to discuss Downtown Mall's future

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Manager is looking for people to serve on a committee concerning the Downtown Mall. The Downtown Mall was created nearly 50 years ago, and now the city is looking toward its future. According to a release, it has been an economic engine...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”

Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wuvanews.com

U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting

This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Ninth annual turkey giveaway comes to Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Nov. 19, a turkey giveaway in Charlottesville will ensure everyone who needs but maybe can’t afford the holiday bird will get one. People can show up at Tonsler Park at noon for a group bike ride followed by the turkeys for all at 3:00pm.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Greene County Habitat for Humanity building a new deck for children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Habitat for Humanity will be at Greene County Child Care Center on Nov. 18 and 19 to fix its back deck. “Childcare center contacted us because it needed some of the work done and the expense of having to if you will pay full price for that is tough, so we have the advantage of having experienced volunteers that do that kind of work every week,” Rusty Burwell with Greene County Habitat for Humanity said.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two Amherst County schools closed Friday due to ‘water issues’

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Two schools in Amherst County will be closed Friday, Nov. 17, due to “water issues,” according to school officials. Timothy Hoden, Chief Operations Officer for Amherst County Public Schools told 10 News Central Elementary and Amherst Middle will both be closed on Friday due to water issues.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VDOT on final stages of two Route 250 projects in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers have already been facing major traffic issues at the new diverging diamond interchange on Richmond Road at Interstate 64. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that is to be expected. According to Lou Hatter, the communication manager for the VDOT Culpeper District, the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Remote Area Medical hosting free pop-up clinic in Fishersville, Va.

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remote Area Medical at UVA is hosting a pop-up clinic this weekend to provide free dental, vision, and health care to community members in and around the Fishersville area. Remote Area Medical clinic coordinator Michael Mayes says that throughout the entire United States there are many...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
wina.com

WINA Radio to Air the UVA Football Memorial Service Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE-WINA, Newsradio 98.9FM and 1070AM will join multiple news agencies in airing the UVA Football memorial service which will honor the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The Broadcast will begin at 3:30p.m. Details from the University below:. PARKING AND BUSES. Parking will be available...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

