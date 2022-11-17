CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Habitat for Humanity will be at Greene County Child Care Center on Nov. 18 and 19 to fix its back deck. “Childcare center contacted us because it needed some of the work done and the expense of having to if you will pay full price for that is tough, so we have the advantage of having experienced volunteers that do that kind of work every week,” Rusty Burwell with Greene County Habitat for Humanity said.

