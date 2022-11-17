Quincy residential street redo undergoes needed do-over given poor project management? #mayorkoch #quincydpw

Read full article on original website
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
WCVB
Road closed after suspicious device found near Boston's North Station, TD Garden
BOSTON — A police investigation shut down a busy street outside the TD Garden in Boston early Friday morning after a suspicious device was found. Boston Police had a large area right in front of Td Garden and North Station blocked off at 1:30 a.m. K9 officers were also brought to the scene.
Wife of BU professor who died after falling through stairs near MBTA station files wrongful death suit
David Jones fell through rusted stairs near the JFK/UMass T stop in September 2021. The wife of a Boston University professor who died after falling through a rusted stairway owned by the state has filed a wrongful death suit against the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). On...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Finding Christmas trees from an out of state forest? #santaclaus
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Finding Christmas trees from an out of state forest? #santaclaus. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Finding trees...
Boston City Hall Plaza reopens with brand new look
BOSTON -- Boston City Hall Plaza is reopening Friday with a brand new look. The renovations are designed to give all visitors a safe space to enjoy.The upgrades include a playground, communal spaces, increased environmental sustainability, and critical infrastructure improvements like bathrooms in a new civil center.There are about 3,000 new places to sit and space for 25,000 people on the entire plaza, 12,000 on the main plaza alone. The $70 million project also included building ramps to make the plaza accessible. "It's the people's plaza so it's important for us to redesign it so that all can feel welcome, and we can welcome different types of events and audiences," said Boston Chief of Operations Dion Irish. There will be an official ribbon cutting and family-friendly afternoon celebration on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another celebration with music and poetry will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..
What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?
Officials detailed multiple design options to replace the outdated Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Traveling to and from Cape Cod will look a lot different over the coming decade. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, both built in the 1930’s, are set to be replaced in the years to come. While...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless
A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Garbage truck rollover on I-93 near Route 128 in Woburn causing lengthy traffic delays
WOBURN, Mass. — Motorists are being warned of lengthy traffic delays after a garbage truck rolled over on Interstate 93 in Woburn on Friday morning. The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Route 128 just as drivers hit the road at the height of the morning commute.
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
barnstableenews.com
TWO DAY FREE HOLIDAY EVENT AT “Gingerbread Lane’ at the Harbor Overlook
Friday, November 25 & Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Artist market | Puppet shows| Caroling karaoke| Family fun game zone. Snack Shack with a European twist| Ribbon wishing walk | Good fun and cheer!. Stroll, shop and smile along Hyannis Main Street to the Harbor Overlook.
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River resident concerned after two shootings occur in neighborhood within days
A Fall River community member is expressing concern after two shootings took place in her neighborhood within days. A city resident, that preferred to remain anonymous, sent us video concerning a shooting where a van parked on Second Street had a bullet hole through the driver’s side window just after midnight on October 25th.
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
