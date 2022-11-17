BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”

