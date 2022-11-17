Effective: 2022-11-21 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO