BBC
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Mexico 0-0 Poland: World Cup 2022 – as it happened
Robert Lewandowski had a second-half penalty saved by the veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa as the sides shared the points at Stadium 974
France v Australia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: The champions get their title defence under way against the Socceroos. Join Jonathan Howcroft
The Underappreciated, One-of-a-Kind Thomas Müller
Arguably the most overlooked player of his generation, the showman thrives on the biggest stage and has a résumé that stacks up with almost anyone.
Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tears welled in the eyes of Oscar López as he washed the windows of the Buenos Aires building where he works as the superintendent. A devoted fan of Argentina, the 67-year-old was visibly upset as he reflected on the bitter 2-1 loss by the national team, delivered by upstart Saudi Arabia on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar. But the fact that Argentina was favored over the Saudis is no excuse, Lopez said. “If they’re in the World Cup, no team is easy,” López said. “You always have to be careful.”
BBC
Rangers' next manager: Who could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst?
A year on from Steven Gerrard's departure for Aston Villa, Rangers are once again looking for a new manager. This time, it is the club that have decided a change is necessary, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst dismissed following a run of poor results domestically and in Europe. Rangers have more...
BBC
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Hosts must bounce back from 'horrific' Georgia defeat - Jenkins
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Kicking coach Neil Jenkins has labelled last Saturday's 13-12 defeat to Georgia as one of the darkest days...
