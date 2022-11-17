Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch once again
Bailey was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Thursday versus the Predators, Cory Wright of the Islanders' official site reports. This was the second straight game that Bailey was benched despite being healthy and the third time this season. Coach Lane Lambert stated again that this wasn't performance-related but wanted to add the more physical player in Ross Johnston to the lineup. Bailey only has three goals and two assists in 15 games this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday versus the Stars.
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not playing Saturday
Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: On ice Saturday
Backstrom (hip) is skating before practice Saturday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. This is a great first step for Backstrom, who missed training camp and the first 19 games of the season while recovering from offseason hip resurfacing surgery. Don't expect Backstrom back until January at the earliest.
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 for their third straight win
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury
Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Feeling better Friday
Barkov (illness) is feeling better Friday and could return to the lineup Saturday against Calgary. Barkov was forced to miss Thursday's tilt against Dallas with the non-COVID illness. The Panthers are optimistic that Barkov will return Saturday. He has four goals and 14 points in 16 games this season.
Penguins C Evgeni Malkin plays in 1,000th NHL game
Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin has played in his 1,000th NHL game, becoming the 11th player to reach the milestone with the Penguins
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
Bears' Darnell Mooney: Finds end zone in Week 11 loss
Mooney caught four of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta. Mooney capped Chicago's first possession with a 16-yard touchdown catch. He got behind his defender deep downfield on the next drive, but Justin Fields overthrew the speedy wide receiver. Chicago went with a run-heavy approach the rest of the way, and Mooney actually finished with team-high totals in targets and catches. Fields hurt his non-throwing shoulder late in the game, but even if the starting quarterback plays in Week 12 against the Jets, Mooney will be tough to trust against standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
Colts' Matt Ryan: Predictably struggles
Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. The Eagles pass rush rattled Ryan a good amount, sacking him four times and hitting him eight times, but at least Ryan didn't turn the ball over. For Ryan to offer a useful fantasy box score he usually needs to approach or exceed the 40-pass attempt mark, so unless his volume trends upward he's no lock to produce against Pittsburgh in Week 12.
