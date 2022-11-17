ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

2 South Carolina men dead after Chester house fire, officials say

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

Two men have died after a house fire in Chester, officials said.

The fire happened Wednesday morning on McClure Street, according to emergency and coroner officials.

The two men were found deceased inside a home, Chester County Coroner Tinker said.

Tinker identified the persons who died as John Robert Caldwell, 80, and James Edward Mobley, 74.

Chester County Emergency Management Director Ed Darby said the cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officials.

The Chester Fire Department responded, along with other emergency officials including Richburg Fire & Rescue, Darby said.

Chester officials notified the State Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation because SLED must be contacted when there is a fire fatality, Darby and Tinker said.

