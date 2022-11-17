ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky student Sophia Rosing could be indicted on multiple charges in racist ‘attack’

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 3 days ago

A grand jury will weigh an indictment against Sophia Rosing, the former University of Kentucky student accused of hurling racist slurs while assaulting a black student.

Accompanied by her parents, Rosing, 22, appeared before Fayette District Judge Lindsay Thurston on Tuesday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

“We are prepared to waive her preliminary hearing to the Fayette County grand jury,” her attorney, Fred Peters, told the judge, according to WKYT .

Rosing faces charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police officer, a felony.

By waiving her preliminary hearing, the case will be sent directly to a grand jury, which will decide if there is enough evidence to indict her.

Rosing withdrew from the university and planned to enter rehab. The school later banished her from its grounds indefinitely.

Former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing appears in court.
WLKY
Rosing potentially faces charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police officer, a felony.
AP

Viral video captured the highly intoxicated young woman striking student worker Kylah Spring, 19, and calling her the n-word at the front desk in Boyd Hall on Nov. 6.

The freshman said Rosing punched her several times, kicked her in the stomach and bit her arm while spewing the racist vitriol.

Rosing — who told police she was wealthy and accustomed to “special treatment” — has pleaded not guilty.

Rosing was captured on viral video attacking black student worker Kylah Spring, 19.

During a “March Against Racism” after the ugly episode, Spring told a crowd of supporters that she was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“But I am most grateful for justice that is to come, and to Miss Rosing, you will not break my spirit,” she said.

