wakoradio.com
JUNIOR HIGH SALUKIS SPLIT ON ROAD
The Red Hill Junior High Salukis split their road games at Robinson (Nuttall) Middle School Thursday night. The 7th grade remained unbeaten at 3-0 with a 35-17 win. The 8th grade lost 44-19. Both teams return to action Monday when they travel to Lawrenceville to meet the Parkview Braves.
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
White County Sheriff announces retirement
(WEHT) - White County Sheriff Randy Graves announced on Facebook he will be retiring on November 30.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
wevv.com
Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion
It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
Princeton, Indiana house explosion caught on video; 2 injured
A home security camera captured a neighboring house exploding in Princeton, Indiana.
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
14news.com
Update: Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
14news.com
EPD: Woman arrested in Evansville for punching 3-year-old boy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon in Evansville for punching a 3-year-old. Evansville Police were dispatched to North Elliott Street for a domestic battery in progress. Officials identified the woman who punched the child as 42-year-old Laticia Sharp. The young boy was found inside the home...
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Several pictures and videos show a large fire with heavy smoke late Saturday morning in Princeton. We haven’t been able to get any information from officials, but viewers who sent us video say it was on Kensington Drive behind Walgreens. In video from Kyle Garrett,...
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
vincennespbs.org
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
14news.com
Police: Man shot at Evansville motel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning. Dispatchers say it happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel at 1817 Old Business 41. Police say the victim reported he won a large amount of money at the casino, and contacted a woman online to...
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
