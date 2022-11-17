Read full article on original website
JUNIOR HIGH SALUKIS SPLIT ON ROAD
The Red Hill Junior High Salukis split their road games at Robinson (Nuttall) Middle School Thursday night. The 7th grade remained unbeaten at 3-0 with a 35-17 win. The 8th grade lost 44-19. Both teams return to action Monday when they travel to Lawrenceville to meet the Parkview Braves.
BRAVES SWEEP MARTINSVILLE
The Parkview Basketball Braves kicked off a 5 game homestand Thursday night with a sweep of visiting Martinsville. The 7th grade won their game 37-12 with Liam Morey leading the scoring with 13 points while the 8th grade won 34-18 with Bobby Duffy scoring 12 and Nox Gray 10 in the victory. The Braves continue the homestand next Monday as they host Red Hill Junior High in a Lawrence County matchup at Lawrenceville.
