The Parkview Basketball Braves kicked off a 5 game homestand Thursday night with a sweep of visiting Martinsville. The 7th grade won their game 37-12 with Liam Morey leading the scoring with 13 points while the 8th grade won 34-18 with Bobby Duffy scoring 12 and Nox Gray 10 in the victory. The Braves continue the homestand next Monday as they host Red Hill Junior High in a Lawrence County matchup at Lawrenceville.

MARTINSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO