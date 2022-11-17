FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor’s 15 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Longwood 61-56 on Sunday. Taylor also added five rebounds for the Cougars (4-2). Deejuan Pruitt scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Shamar Wright recorded 10 points and was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

