Charlottesville, VA

Taylor has 15 in SIU-Edwardsville’s win over Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Ray’Sean Taylor’s 15 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Longwood 61-56 on Sunday. Taylor also added five rebounds for the Cougars (4-2). Deejuan Pruitt scored 10 points and added six rebounds. Shamar Wright recorded 10 points and was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line.
The Citadel wins Military Classic on late TD, tops VMI 26-22

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Graeson Underwood connected with Christian Hilton on a 51-yard touchdown with 3:37 left in the game to lift The Citadel to a 26-22 win over VMI Saturday afternoon to win The Military Classic of the South rivalry game. The Bulldogs took a 14-3 lead at intermission, but VMI...
