Columbia, SC

Newberry Observer

Stansberry named ABWA Woman of the Year

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Women Connecting Women Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) has named Pamela Stansberry as the 2023 Woman of the Year. ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The honoree exemplifies the organization’s vision and mission and is spotlighted on a national level in ABWA.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Richland County Council to move forward with Allen University negotiations for athletic stadium

Richland County Council met November 14. The following members were present: Bill Malinowski, Derrek Pugh, Yvonne McBride, Paul Livingston, Allison Terracio, Gretchen Barron, Chair Overture Walker, Vice Chair Jesica Mackey, Cheryl English, and Chakisse Newton. On behalf of the council, Pugh presented the proclamation recognizing the Omicron Phi Chapter of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
etxview.com

Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity

A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
COLUMBIA, SC

