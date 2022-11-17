Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
'Claflin’s forever first lady': Tisdale Memorial Gardens honors the late Alice Carson Tisdale
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University on Friday honored the life and legacy of former First Lady Mrs. Alice Carson Tisdale, who died in July 2020. Tisdale served as its first lady for 25 years and founding director of the honors college named in her honor. “We say our last...
Sumter high school student jumps into action to provide medical attention she learned in health science class
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter high school student jumped into action to deliver medical aid to a woman in need. 11th grader Saravia Wright is a health science student at Sumter Career and Technology Center. "When it was time to do it, everything just came to me at one...
Stansberry named ABWA Woman of the Year
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Women Connecting Women Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) has named Pamela Stansberry as the 2023 Woman of the Year. ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The honoree exemplifies the organization’s vision and mission and is spotlighted on a national level in ABWA.
WLTX.com
Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
Sumter County educational leaders come together to discuss relationship between education, workforce development
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The first-ever Sumter State of Education featured nine panelists from different public, private and higher educational entities around the county. Hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, the goal was to start the conversation around education and workforce development. Lefford Fate with the city...
Columbia Star
Richland County Council to move forward with Allen University negotiations for athletic stadium
Richland County Council met November 14. The following members were present: Bill Malinowski, Derrek Pugh, Yvonne McBride, Paul Livingston, Allison Terracio, Gretchen Barron, Chair Overture Walker, Vice Chair Jesica Mackey, Cheryl English, and Chakisse Newton. On behalf of the council, Pugh presented the proclamation recognizing the Omicron Phi Chapter of...
etxview.com
Rehabilitated home dedicated by Edisto Habitat for Humanity
A local housing ministry has worked to rehabilitate one of its homes for a grateful homeowner and her family, all of whom will be in their new dwelling just in time for Thanksgiving. Shawnta Bookard of Bowman was excited and grateful for the refurbished two-bathroom, four-bedroom home for her and...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local law firm and barbershop to give away 300 turkeys ahead of thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stanley Law Group in conjunction with Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop, announces it will donate 300 frozen turkeys to families in Richland County, South Carolina in time for Thanksgiving. This donation is a part of The Stanley Law Group’s ongoing mission to help build stronger communities.
SC troops reunited with their families after almost a year overseas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — SC National Guard Troop 133 returned home Friday to Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The 130 troops were stationed in Kuwait but worked missions in eight surrounding countries as well. These troops worked customs and protected billions of dollars in military equipment overseas for nine months. Adjutant General,...
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program kicks off at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. As the first angel tree went up in Columbiana Centre today, Major Mark Craddock...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games. Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY) 2A Playoffs:. Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY) 1A Playoffs:. Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
WLTX.com
Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
