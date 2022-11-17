ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Thanksgiving week airport volume surpasses pre-pandemic level for first time as up to 55 million people brace for travel chaos as a cross country storm begins moving from the northwest

Millions of Thanksgiving travelers brace for a major storm to slide across the US this week as travel reaches higher than pre-pandemic levels. Airports have already seen 2,327,284 passengers passing through US airports on Monday, exceeding the 2,321,546 seen in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The elevated...
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

California’s Film Incentives Program Sees Growth In Jobs & Production Spending, But “Lack Of Available Funds” Still Leads Many Projects To Flee The State

Runaway film and TV productions that applied for California tax credits from 2020 to 2022 but were “ultimately denied due to lack of available funds” ended up spending nearly $1 billion in production costs outside the state. That’s according to the latest report from the California Film Commission, which makes a compelling case for greater funding of the state’s tax incentives program. Related Story 'Joker' & 'Rebel Moon' Sequels Among 18 Pics Set For California Tax Credits; Expected To Generate $915M In Production Spending Related Story Mel Gibson Won't Be Testifying In Harvey Weinstein's LA Rape Trial After All Related Story Jennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged...
CALIFORNIA STATE

