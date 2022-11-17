The Swifties came out in force at the 2022 American Music Awards. Taylor Swift came in with six nominations at these fan-voted kudos, and she left with six trophies. She has now won 40 AMAs, extending her record as the most awarded artist of all time. Check out the complete list of winners here. Half of Swift’s wins were announced during the afternoon at an audio pre-show on social media: Favorite Pop Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Then in prime time she collected Favorite Pop Album — also for “Red (Taylor’s Version)”...

16 MINUTES AGO