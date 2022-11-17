Read full article on original website
Happy 50th, American Music Awards! Half a century after the first American Music Awards took place, the 50th installment occurred on Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. With Wayne Brady hosting the event and scheduled performances from Pink, Lil Baby, Anitta, Imagine Dragons with JID, Carrie Underwood, Yola, and Tems, it promised to be an exciting night of music. But, who won big?
The Swifties came out in force at the 2022 American Music Awards. Taylor Swift came in with six nominations at these fan-voted kudos, and she left with six trophies. She has now won 40 AMAs, extending her record as the most awarded artist of all time. Check out the complete list of winners here. Half of Swift’s wins were announced during the afternoon at an audio pre-show on social media: Favorite Pop Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Then in prime time she collected Favorite Pop Album — also for “Red (Taylor’s Version)”...
Congratulations to our User teogarrel for a tremendous score of 80.65% when predicting the 2022 AMA winners on Sunday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of woodvale at 77.42%., plus has a great point score of 11,231 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely. Almost 600 people worldwide predicted these American Music Awards champs with our top scorer getting 25 of 31 categories correct. That included some tough ones like Taylor Swift (Artist, Pop Female), Harry Styles (Pop Male), Dove Cameron (New Artist) and BTS (Duo or Group). The ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady in Los...
