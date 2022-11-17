ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin

The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
ODESSA, TX
FOX West Texas

Wintry mix expected across West Texas Saturday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Below normal temperatures are expected to continue across the area with temperatures expected to fall rapidly into the overnight hours. The combination of cold air and increasing moisture from the South will help increase chances for a wintry mix across the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties into tomorrow. Although most of our viewing area is not under the advisory, the threat for icy conditions still continues throughout much of West Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Yellowstone Fans, Rip Was In Odessa This Weekend, Did You See Him?

The biggest family in the world right now has to be the Dutton's. Everywhere you go, everything you see is somehow, some way related to the hit TV series Yellowstone. From clothes to house wears to trucks, Yellowstone is the thing and probably the biggest thing out of Yellowstone is the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, who John Dutton took in as a young child and raised him like a son, only to have him marry his daughter Beth. Rip and Beth are a love story for the ages. Cole Hauser aka, Rip was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Men edition last year, and for good reason.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
WEST ODESSA, TX
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Porch pirate goes after furniture

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Salvation Army opens warming center

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
ANDREWS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library

MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder.   The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in Martin County after a crash occurred on November 12. 58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.  According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Victims in deadly Midland crash identified

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.  The crash […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
ODESSA, TX
Midland, TX
