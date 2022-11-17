Read full article on original website
Related
A White Thanksgiving? Could Snow Be In The Forecast For The Permian Basin
The old saying is very true if you don't like the weather in West Texas give it a minute and it will change. Up until the last week or so the Permian Basin, Midland/Odessa hasn't seen very low temperatures. We might have seen some cooler spells but nothing that has been cold until lately. Last weekend was probably the coldest consecutive days we have seen since last winter. When I was looking at the weather this morning the National Weather Service Midland was saying we would have sunny skies and temps in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Later this afternoon, I saw an update this afternoon that has everything changing and a big white cloud across the Permian Basin.
Wintry mix expected across West Texas Saturday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Below normal temperatures are expected to continue across the area with temperatures expected to fall rapidly into the overnight hours. The combination of cold air and increasing moisture from the South will help increase chances for a wintry mix across the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following counties into tomorrow. Although most of our viewing area is not under the advisory, the threat for icy conditions still continues throughout much of West Texas.
Yellowstone Fans, Rip Was In Odessa This Weekend, Did You See Him?
The biggest family in the world right now has to be the Dutton's. Everywhere you go, everything you see is somehow, some way related to the hit TV series Yellowstone. From clothes to house wears to trucks, Yellowstone is the thing and probably the biggest thing out of Yellowstone is the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, who John Dutton took in as a young child and raised him like a son, only to have him marry his daughter Beth. Rip and Beth are a love story for the ages. Cole Hauser aka, Rip was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Men edition last year, and for good reason.
cbs7.com
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
Porch pirate goes after furniture
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture. The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the […]
cbs7.com
Music City Mall held their annual Christmas Spectacular with arrival of Santa Claus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Despite weather condition, this is an annual tradition in the Odessa community to get everyone in the holiday spirit. General manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said they wanted families to enjoy all the festivities. “We got a 360 camera, we’ve got good activity books,...
8th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Meal Event To Take Place This Thursday In Odessa!
Eight years and still going strong! How proud are we to live in a community where people like this exist? The generous folks from Curb Side Bistro are gearing up for their annual FREE Thanksgiving Day meal event. WHERE IS THE FREE THANKSGIVING EVENT TAKING PLACE?. Beginning at 11 am...
Newswest9.com
Odessa veteran feeds local veterans and the homeless Thanksgiving Dinner
Odessa native and veteran, Jesse Porras held his 9th annual Thanksgiving Dinner at Abeulo's Kitchen. A dinner that started after he saw a need in his community.
Midland Salvation Army opens warming center
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be expanding their shelter to accommodate for the winter cold. The Salvation Army will be providing three hot meals a day, along with sleeping cots, free laundry and access to showers. Numerous donations of sleeping cots allowed the Salvation Army to...
fox34.com
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into West Texas Library
MIDLAND, TX – Two young adults were killed on Sunday morning after they crashed into a structure at the Midland County Public Library. According to the Midland Police Department, on Nov. 13 at around 3 a.m., officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the Midland Public Library on the 200 block of W. Front St. for the report of a major crash.
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
Medical examiners identify man found dead after Ector Co. RV fire
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the man they found dead in an RV following a fire back in September. Crews initially responded to the fire on Conger Road early in the morning on Sept. 7, 2022. A person's remains...
One dead after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in Martin County after a crash occurred on November 12. 58-year-old Hilario Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Freightliner with a trailer was traveling north on CR D3400 and approaching...
Suspected street racer accused in early morning crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death. According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 […]
Victims in deadly Midland crash identified
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified two people killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The driver, 25-year-old Ricardo Leyva, Jr., of Midland, died at the scene. MPD said the only passenger, 18-year-old Daniel Leyva, also of Midland, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The crash […]
Man shatters glass door to steal cigarettes, beer, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building. According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E […]
B93
Midland, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 1