Man in custody accused of attempted armed burglary

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a man in custody they say attempted to break into a Luzerne County home with two other individuals.

On October 9, just before 10:00 p.m., police said they responded to a report of three men that attempted to break into a home on East Broad Street in West Hazleton. The caller told officials one of the men was still in the area sitting in a car.

As police were responding, an officer noticed a man with braids and a light grey hoodie, this man was later identified as 22-year-old Jefferson Manuel Luna.

Through video surveillance, investigators said they recognized three men, two of whom were seen with guns, “prowling” in the back of the home.

When the owner returned to their home, police say the video showed the men chasing the homeowner up the steps. The homeowner successfully made it inside their home and locked the door.

Defeated by the homeowner’s swift action, officers said Luna then unsuccessfully tried to break into the home through a side door.

Luna faces one count of robbery with threat of serious injury and one count of burglary. He is being held in the Luzerne County Prison on a $250,000 bail.

The other two individuals involved in this case are unknown at this time.

