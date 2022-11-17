Read full article on original website
Arrest made in brazen Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore confirmed the arrest around 4 p.m. Officers responding to an alarm at...
vineyardgazette.com
Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist
One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
Martha's Vineyard bank robbed, police searching for 3 armed suspects
VINEYARD HAVEN - Federal, state and local authorities are searching for three people wanted for an armed robbery at a bank on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning.Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three armed suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m., stole an employee's car and took off. There have been no arrests. A spokesperson for the bank said no one was hurt.A State Police spokesman said they're sending K-9 search teams to the Vineyard on their helicopter.Ferry service to and from the island was not stopped at any point Thursday, according to the...
whdh.com
Search for Vineyard robbery suspects brings police to Cape hotel
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - As authorities combed Martha’s Vineyard for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint before making off in a stolen car, a large police presence gathered at a Falmouth hotel. After tactical teams were called to the Holiday Inn on Jones Road in Falmouth, police...
whdh.com
Investigators monitoring Vineyard ferries in search for armed bank robbers
WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were keeping a close eye on travelers arriving on ferries from Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night as they continue their search for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint. Police could be see standing by as passengers arrived. Diane Hoffman said a...
