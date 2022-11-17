ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

Arrest made in brazen Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank on Martha’s Vineyard earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore confirmed the arrest around 4 p.m. Officers responding to an alarm at...
vineyardgazette.com

Police Make Arrest in Rockland Trust Heist

One person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of the Rockland Trust bank in Vineyard Haven that took place Thursday morning and resulted in an intensive search and investigation. In an email to the Gazette Saturday evening, Cape and Islands district attorney spokesperson Tara Miltimore confirmed an...
CBS Boston

Martha's Vineyard bank robbed, police searching for 3 armed suspects

VINEYARD HAVEN - Federal, state and local authorities are searching for three people wanted for an armed robbery at a bank on Martha's Vineyard Thursday morning.Tisbury Police told WBZ-TV three armed suspects robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m., stole an employee's car and took off. There have been no arrests.  A spokesperson for the bank said no one was hurt.A State Police spokesman said they're sending K-9 search teams to the Vineyard on their helicopter.Ferry service to and from the island was not stopped at any point Thursday, according to the...
whdh.com

Search for Vineyard robbery suspects brings police to Cape hotel

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - As authorities combed Martha’s Vineyard for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint before making off in a stolen car, a large police presence gathered at a Falmouth hotel. After tactical teams were called to the Holiday Inn on Jones Road in Falmouth, police...
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Investigators monitoring Vineyard ferries in search for armed bank robbers

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were keeping a close eye on travelers arriving on ferries from Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday night as they continue their search for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint. Police could be see standing by as passengers arrived. Diane Hoffman said a...
whdh.com

After reviving a man on their flight to Chicago, North Attleboro Firefighters recognized at Firefighter of the Year awards

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from 17 Massachusetts fire departments were recognized at this years Firefighter of the Year Awards in Worcester Friday, including seven from the North Attleboro Fire Department who saved a man’s life, according to officials. At Worcester’s Mechanics Hall, North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Man seriously hurt in hit-and-run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO – A man standing outside his car after a minor crash on Route 3 was seriously hurt when he was hit by a passing truck that did not stop.It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side in Tyngsboro near the New Hampshire border.Massachusetts State Police said a 26-year-old Lawrence man was hit by an unidentified driver who took off.Initially, police believed the vehicle was a tractor-trailer. They later said they now believe the man was hit by a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire a short time later.The victim was taken by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.No further information is currently available. 
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Baker announces pardons of 6 people, and commutation of 1

BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the commutation of Ramadan Shabazz’s first-degree murder sentence, and the pardon of six individual people. According to officials, Shabazz, 72, was sentenced to the death penalty in 1972 for two murders. After a Supreme Court ruling in 1976 deemed the death penalty unconstitutional, his sentences were reduced to life imprisonment. Saturday, Baker announced the reduction of Shabazz’s sentence from first-degree murder to second-degree murder, making him eligible for parole.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

