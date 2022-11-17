TYNGSBORO – A man standing outside his car after a minor crash on Route 3 was seriously hurt when he was hit by a passing truck that did not stop.It happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side in Tyngsboro near the New Hampshire border.Massachusetts State Police said a 26-year-old Lawrence man was hit by an unidentified driver who took off.Initially, police believed the vehicle was a tractor-trailer. They later said they now believe the man was hit by a white box truck that may have crossed into New Hampshire a short time later.The victim was taken by MedFlight to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington with life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.No further information is currently available.

