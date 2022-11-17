Read full article on original website
Law & Order: SVU's Detective Rollins Ties the Knot in First Look at Her Final Episode
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Detective Amanda Rollins says in the show's latest promo, "I'm leaving SVU." Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up her badge on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode after 12 seasons,...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson to Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode
Is Law & Order: SVU‘s “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Benson and Stabler about to hit the next level? That’s what fans are hoping for after a tease from the show’s executive producer. Long-time viewers of the Dick Wolf crime-drama know Mariska Hargitay‘s Captain Olivia Benson...
tvinsider.com
First Look: Nina Returns to ‘FBI,’ ‘International’ Gets Dressy & ‘Most Wanted’ Seeks Justice (PHOTOS)
The FBIs are ending 2022 on a high (and in one case, fancy!) note — and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at all three shows!. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will all be airing their midseason finales on Tuesday, December 13, beginning at 8/7c, and the photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at most of the three teams on the job.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
SheKnows
Cancelled Soap Finds New Life On Amazon
The Golden Age of soaps may be over, but it’s hard to deny that we live in a gilded era of entertainment. Network television, cable channels catering to every interest, streaming services everywhere we look — there really is something out there for everyone. And even better, it’s...
RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals How Ex Michael Feels About Luke Gulbranson Romance
The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby has been romancing Summer House star Luke Gulbranson since they mat at this year’s BravoCon in mid-October, and on this week’s new episodes of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, the 34-year-old reveals how her ex Michael, 63, feels about their relationship. “I don’t think he would be a fan of me with anybody… at all,” she told us. “And honestly, Luke and I are still really getting to know each other. We’ve barely known each other for a month, so as much as there’s a lot of speculation about us, we really are in the beginning phase of getting to know each other.”
tvinsider.com
‘SEAL Team’ Boss: ‘There’s a Peace to Jason’ at the End of Season 6 Finale
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the SEAL Team Season 6 finale “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”]. In the SEAL Team Season 6 finale, Bravo returned home, but not in time for Clay’s (Max Thieriot) funeral (though they visited his grave). And Jason (David Boreanaz) did accept the Navy Cross, and in doing so, he publicly spoke about his TBI and Clay’s work to change the military’s views on them. “I don’t know if coming clean is going to change anything, but hell if it saves the next guy, then maybe I’ll be a different kind of hero, like my brother, Clay Spenser,” he said.
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega & Team Preview Netflix’s Kooky Addams Family Spinoff (VIDEO)
The Addams Family is back and putting Wednesday in the spotlight with Netflix‘s new series arriving just in time for a Thanksgiving Day binge fest with family and friends. From the mind of Tim Burton, Wednesday is an eight-episode series dropping November 23 with Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) stepping into the titular role as the Addams family’s iconic daughter. Ahead of the premiere, Ortega, her costars Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic-Con studio to preview the show.
tvinsider.com
‘Dead To Me’: How Creator Liz Feldman Crafted That Emotional Final Season
The final glass of wine has been poured and everyone’s darkest secrets have (almost) been revealed — after three seasons, Netflix‘s Dead To Me has reached its official end. The Netflix dramedy, which burst into the scene in 2019 and quickly became beloved thanks to its sharp writing and chemistry between leads Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, aired its final season on November 17, finally revealing the ultimate endgame for the trauma-bound BFFs.
