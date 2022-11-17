Get ready to dive back into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender because the new live-action series is likely to be on Netflix sometime in 2023. The long-anticipated franchise is making a comeback after years in production. Like the original animated series, it takes place in a world where people from the four nations — the fire nation, the water tribes, the earth kingdom, and the air nation — can bend the elements to their will. It tells the story of a 12-year-old air nomad named Aang (Gordon Cormier) who runs away after learning he is the next Avatar (the only person who can bend all four elements). This revelation results in him being trapped in an iceberg for 100 years — that is, until southern water tribe siblings Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) accidentally release him. With his new group of friends, Aang embarks on a journey to master all four elements and defeat the evil Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who wishes to take over the world.

