‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Finale: Did the Right Couple Win the Mirror Ball? (RECAP)
The coveted mirror ball trophy was on the line in the November 21 Dancing With the Stars finale, and after more than 10 weeks of competition, the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 winner has been crowned. The episode, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, aired live on Disney+, and it featured a night of memorable performances from more than just the finalists.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Valentin Chmerkovskiy Says Gabby Windey’s Season 31 Finale Dance Is ‘Theatrical’
Valentin Chmerkovskiy and celebrity partner Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) are hours away from taking part in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 final along with three other talented couples. The Ukrainian-born dance has won the coveted mirror ball trophy twice before — with actress Rumer Willis in Season 20 and Olympic medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez in Season 23 — so there's no doubt that Chmerkovskiy definitely has the talent to score a hattrick. Windey is not only a talented performer but she has also brings with her a legion of #BachelorNation friends. Still, this is one season where there's no clear frontrunner.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Champion Charli D’Amelio Talks Mirror Ball Win & Future of ‘The D’Amelio Show’
It wasn’t a surprise that Charli D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) were the top two finalists in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars after each celebrity and their respective pro partners, Mark Ballas and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, earned perfect scores in both their redemption and freestyle dances in the finale.
10 of the biggest upset wins in 'Dancing With the Stars' history
Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of shocking moments. Here are eight controversial "DWTS" wins, including the one from season 27.
Cheryl Burke Wants to Be New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge — Should She Be? (POLL)
Two Dancing With the Stars staples are set to move on after tonight's Season 31 finale. In last week's semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. And on Instagram on Sunday, ballroom pro Cheryl Burke revealed that she's leaving the dance troupe to pursue her career outside of dance. Len's departure leaves a seat open on the judges panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. In a new interview, Burke threw her hat in the ring for being the new Dancing With the Stars judge.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Amy Schneider ‘Threw Game’ in Tournament of Champions
The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continues with Game 6 tonight, Monday, November 21, as Amy Schneider and Andrew He are both just one win away from winning the whole competition. But will Sam Buttrey play spoiler once again?. That’s what happened during Friday’s (November 18) episode, when the beloved professor...
Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Nearly 17 Years
Cheryl Burke is waltzing away from Dancing With the Stars. The pro dancer and two-time mirrorball champion announced her decision to leave the Disney+ reality competition after nearly 17 years in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 20. "I am sitting here...
‘Dancing’ Finale, TCM Salutes Angela Lansbury, ‘NCIS’ Talks Turkey, Special Delivery on ‘Good Doctor’
Dancing with the Stars stages its final round. Turner Classic Movies celebrates Angela Lansbury’s film career with showings of her three Oscar-nominated performances. NCIS investigates a shooting at a Thanksgiving 5K. The birth of sextuplets keeps the staff of The Good Doctor busy. Four celebs are left in the...
‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Angela Kang Explains Shocking Series Finale Return, That Death & More
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 24, “Rest in Peace.”. And so, The Walking Dead ended on a heartwarming, upbeat note — a rumination on family, loss, and love’s eternal endurance. Of course, that didn’t mean the final episode left everyone unscathed (sorry, Rosita [Christian Serratos] fans).
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”]. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Co-Wrote a ‘Full Deadpool Christmas Movie’
In the Apple TV+ film Spirited, Ryan Reynolds joins Will Ferrell in a new musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. But superhero fans might be more “spirited” about the never-made movie Reynolds mentioned in a new interview: a Christmas film starring his beloved Deadpool character.
‘Firebuds’ Sneak Peek: Lou Diamond Phillips Sings in Christmas Episode (VIDEO)
There’s nothing like spending time with your family and seasonal songs for the holidays — and that’s exactly what you get in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Christmas episode of Disney Junior’s Firebuds. The network’s newest animated series features several members of the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson to Address Feelings for Stabler in Holiday Episode
Is Law & Order: SVU‘s “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between Benson and Stabler about to hit the next level? That’s what fans are hoping for after a tease from the show’s executive producer. Long-time viewers of the Dick Wolf crime-drama know Mariska Hargitay‘s Captain Olivia Benson...
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega & Team Preview Netflix’s Kooky Addams Family Spinoff (VIDEO)
The Addams Family is back and putting Wednesday in the spotlight with Netflix‘s new series arriving just in time for a Thanksgiving Day binge fest with family and friends. From the mind of Tim Burton, Wednesday is an eight-episode series dropping November 23 with Jenna Ortega (Scream, You) stepping into the titular role as the Addams family’s iconic daughter. Ahead of the premiere, Ortega, her costars Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough stopped by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s New York Comic-Con studio to preview the show.
‘New Amsterdam’ Star Jocko Sims on Reynolds’ New Roommate: ‘Good Luck With That’
We’re nearing the end of New Amsterdam (the two-hour series finale airs January 17), and the NBC medical drama is heading into its last break with two big episodes. The fall finale, with two back-to-back episodes, “The Empty Spaces” and “Don’t Do This for Me,” will see: Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) getting creative to help a prospective mother in need; Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) taking a chance with Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) and learning a hard truth; Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) reaching a decision about Martin (Mike Doyle); Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) making an unexpected move forward with her sister (Kathryn Prescott); and Wilder receiving an offer that forces her to choose between her community and her career.
What to watch this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from a new 'Knives Out' to 'Devotion'
This Thanksgiving weekend features new theatrical releases (led by 'Knives Out 2,' 'Devotion' and 'The Fabelmans'), plus at-home movie options.
Roush Review: Kumail Nanjiani Leads a Gaudy Dance of Death in ‘Welcome to Chippendales’
Come for the dirty dancing, stay for the lurid drama. Throbbing to a disco beat that propels a familiar yet fascinating story of how quickly the American dream can curdle, Hulu’s eight-part Welcome to Chippendales docudrama is great fun. Until it isn’t. Primarily a character study of the...
Hulu’s ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Is Inspired by True, Terrifying Events
Somen “Steve” Banerjee was “an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process,” Hulu says. But if you’ve seen the trailer for Welcome to Chippendales, Hulu’s upcoming true crime saga, you know that Banerjee’s story is less the American dream and more of a murderous nightmare.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 21-27): ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ ‘Wednesday’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 21-27.
Why We’re Already Expecting the New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ to Be a Hit
Get ready to dive back into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender because the new live-action series is likely to be on Netflix sometime in 2023. The long-anticipated franchise is making a comeback after years in production. Like the original animated series, it takes place in a world where people from the four nations — the fire nation, the water tribes, the earth kingdom, and the air nation — can bend the elements to their will. It tells the story of a 12-year-old air nomad named Aang (Gordon Cormier) who runs away after learning he is the next Avatar (the only person who can bend all four elements). This revelation results in him being trapped in an iceberg for 100 years — that is, until southern water tribe siblings Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) accidentally release him. With his new group of friends, Aang embarks on a journey to master all four elements and defeat the evil Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who wishes to take over the world.
