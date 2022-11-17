ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season

The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are going to love Mike McCarthy’s latest comments

Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Comments that should excite the Cowboys fan base ahead of a playoff-like atmosphere in the NFC. The Cowboys’ head coach was asked about his quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott had a solid outing overall...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Time for Packers to Consider Future as Aaron Rodgers Falters on TNF vs. Titans

A week ago, a vintage fourth-quarter performance from Aaron Rodgers appeared to have saved the Green Bay Packers' season. A far more lackluster performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night should have the 4-7 Packers wondering exactly what their future at quarterback looks like. Against the Dallas Cowboys last...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: USC enters College Football Playoff ahead of Clemson, Michigan as New Year's Six shuffles

Nobody saw that coming, except maybe South Carolina. The Gamecocks obliterated Tennessee 63-38, and in doing so, snuffed out any chance the Volunteers had of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. That may not have been the worst news for Tennessee, though, as Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker left with a non-contact injury to his leg and did not return.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Videos Of The Snow In Buffalo Are Going Viral Today

This Friday's snow storm in New York has lived up to the hype. For the past few days, it was reported that parts of New York would receive anywhere from three-to-six feet of snow. Well, those forecasts were pretty accurate. A video of meteorologist Jim Cantore showing the current weather...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers took on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, where their struggles continued in a 27-17 loss. The broadcast for the game featured an interesting alternate cast featuring LeBron James’ show, “The Shop“. Some comments he made regarding the Packers and Aaron Rodgers have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Read more... The post Sports world reacts to LeBron James’ comments on Aaron Rodgers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out indefinitely with foot injury

Griffith suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice, and he's in line to miss an indefinite amount of time, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. The Broncos can't seem to catch a break when it comes to player injuries, as Griffith is now slated to join Baron Browning (hip), Randy Gregory (knee), Christopher Allen (foot) and Aaron Patrick (knee) among the team's injured linebackers. Heading into Sunday's contest versus the Raiders, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are in line to serve as the Broncos' top inside linebackers. While the severity of Griffith's injury have yet to be determined, his next chance to suit up will come in Week 12 against the Panthers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game

Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports

Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday

Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster

Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday

Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy