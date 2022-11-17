ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Couple arrested on suspicion of dangerous-drug possession during traffic stop

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 3 days ago
A couple is accused by police of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia after a registration check of the vehicle Saturday afternoon showed a warrant out for the driver.

The driver, Alina A. Carlise, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with an active failure-to-appear warrant for her arrest, according to police. The passenger, Gabriel A. Chacon, also was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 4: 20 p.m., a Maricopa Police Officer checked the registration of a Toyota registered to Carlise.  Police said the woman had an active failure-to-appear warrant for her arrest, police said.

The officer followed the car, which they said was making several turns in a residential neighborhood. Police reported they believed it was an attempt to get away from them. The vehicle stopped on a curbside on Soft Wind Drive, where officers say Carlise got out and walked toward the front door of a house. The officer called out to Carlise as she tried to open the front door, police said.

A resident told police through the security door that he did not know the woman. Police informed Carlise that she was not free to leave. She then confirmed her identity.

According to police, Chacon, the passenger and boyfriend of the driver, remained in the passenger seat and provided officers with his ID.

Officers asked Chacon if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and he informed them that he had a set of syringes that he used to “shoot up heroin” earlier in the day.

After Carlise’s arrest, a search of her vehicle uncovered numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, a usable amount of methamphetamine, syringes and a meth pipe.

Carlise claimed that everything in the vehicle belonged to her. When asked about the meth, Carlise said it belonged to a friend who left it behind. The woman said heroin in the vehicle was given to her by a friend, since it is so hard to come by, police said.

According to police, 2 grams of black heroin were found in a compartment near the steering wheel, where a paper copy of Chacon’s ID was found. During a search following Chacon’s arrest, officers found what they believed to be wax paper containing black heroin in Chacon’s wallet.

When officers showed Chacon the items, he reportedly said that he “would not keep his ID next to heroin.” Chacon then claimed he did not know what the substance in his wallet was.

Carlise and Chacon were booked into Pinal County Jail, police said.

Related
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin as the man who, on Saturday, reportedly shot at vehicles while driving on a freeway in Avondale. Pipkin was arrested the same day after reportedly crashing into a motorcycle. He faces various charges, including first-degree murder. Avondale Police Department officials confirm that Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 on Saturday when he started reportedly shooting at drivers.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa Police seize fentanyl, meth, heroin, and cocaine in 'largest drug bust' in department's history

MESA, Ariz. - Four suspects were arrested in connection to two large drug busts in Mesa, and police say one of them was the largest in the department's history. Both incidents happened on Nov. 9. In the first, 42-year-old Raymond Cabrera was arrested after police seized 28,500 fentanyl pills, 7.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, over $3,100 in cash, and a .9mm handgun.
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Traffic warning leads to discovery of meth pipe, drug charges

A woman is accused by police of possessing drugs after what began as a traffic-violation warning ended in an arrest on drug charges Thursday afternoon, officers said.  Melinda Gritt, 51, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs and transport of drugs for sale.  At about […] This post Traffic warning leads to discovery of meth pipe, drug charges appeared first on InMaricopa.
AZFamily

Biggest drug bust in Mesa PD history: 700K+ fentanyl pills, 15 lbs of hard drugs found

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the biggest drug bust recorded in Mesa Police Department history, officers uncovered over 700,000 fentanyl pills and more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine earlier this month. Police say on Nov. 9, a traffic stop led to police searching an apartment near Country Club and University drives. Inside the “stash house,” officers found 714,300 fentanyl pills, 3.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of meth, 3.6 pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Teen girl dies over a week after a double shooting at Chandler apartment

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 17-year-old girl has died after a double shooting more than a week ago at a Chandler apartment complex. The teen girl died at the hospital on Thursday evening. The suspect, 27-year-old Kory William Sandusky, Jr., is still in jail and being held there without bond, police said. Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said detectives will file recommended homicide charges against Sandusky early next week.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Pedestrian hit by car dies in Phoenix, officer at scene later struck by DUI suspect

PHOENIX – A pedestrian was killed overnight and a police officer in a patrol vehicle injured during the investigation in Phoenix, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said 25-year-old Nakita Lupe was struck by a vehicle near 31st and Southern avenues crossing the street around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found her in the street unresponsive. They spoke with the driver, who stayed at the scene to answer questions and showed no signs of impairment.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting 8 people, killing one at Phoenix house party found dead

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man accused of shooting eight people, leaving one man dead at a Phoenix house party in early October, has died after shooting himself. Police say on Oct. 22, 19-year-old Dominick Joel Herrera shot eight people, killing 37-year-old Patrick Fowler at the party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. On Monday, officers tracked Herrera to a home near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Avondale, where they found him dead inside.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Police chase wayward goat off Arizona roadway

A goat, suspected of nothing more than wandering in traffic and causing delays Monday evening, was not apprehended by Maricopa officers, however they shooed it off the North John Wayne Parkway railroad overpass until its owner arrived to claim it.
MARICOPA, AZ
KOLD-TV

2 dead, 1 injured after car crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say two people are dead after a car accident in Goodyear on Saturday afternoon. Goodyear police responded to the area of Bullard Avenue and Indian School Road for the report of a two car crash. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where they later died from their injuries. A person from the second car was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
PHOENIX, AZ
