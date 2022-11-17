ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Country Thunder Florida 2023: Keith Urban among headliners; see full lineup

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M1KRo_0jEXadXk00

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While Country Thunder Florida 2022 is barely in the rearview mirror, organizers of the 2023 event have announced some big names for next October’s music extravaganza in Kissimmee.

Country superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and HARDY are scheduled to headline Country Thunder Florida 2023 at Osceola Heritage Park.

They music festival will run from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XArdb_0jEXadXk00

Other musical acts also set to perform during the three-day event include:

  • Parker McCollum
  • Kip Moore
  • Lonestar
  • Parmalee
  • Jo Dee Messina
  • Megan Moroney
  • Tracy Byrd
  • Shane Profitt
  • Hailey Whitters
  • Josh Ross
  • The Reklaws

Organizers said they plan to announce additional acts in the coming weeks.

For more details about Country Thunder Florida 2023, including ticket information, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPgbd_0jEXadXk00

