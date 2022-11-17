Country Thunder Florida 2023: Keith Urban among headliners; see full lineup

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While Country Thunder Florida 2022 is barely in the rearview mirror, organizers of the 2023 event have announced some big names for next October’s music extravaganza in Kissimmee.

Country superstars Keith Urban, Cody Johnson and HARDY are scheduled to headline Country Thunder Florida 2023 at Osceola Heritage Park.

They music festival will run from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.

Other musical acts also set to perform during the three-day event include:

Parker McCollum

Kip Moore

Lonestar

Parmalee

Jo Dee Messina

Megan Moroney

Tracy Byrd

Shane Profitt

Hailey Whitters

Josh Ross

The Reklaws

Organizers said they plan to announce additional acts in the coming weeks.

For more details about Country Thunder Florida 2023, including ticket information, click here.

