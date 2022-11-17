Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Related
Brooke Shields Recalls ‘Fiasco’ Interview With Barbara Walters: ‘I Felt So Taken Advantage Of’
Brooke Shields looked back on uncomfortable interviews early on in her career during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, November 22. The actress, 57, explained that she felt that when Barbara Walters, 93, interviewed her when she was only 15, she felt like something just wasn’t right, as Drew Barrymore, 47, opened up about her own interview with Barbara.
Monty Python's Eric Idle blasts anti-woke comedians, says he loathes conservatives: 'I hate them intensely'
Eric Idle of Monty Python fame appeared on an episode of Kara Swisher's On podcast, where they spoke about the modern state of comedy amid rumored cancel culture.
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Harriet the Spy' for Netflix
"Wednesday" may not be the Addams Family as its devotees know it best, but it's still a very passable teen supernatural drama.
‘The King’s Affection’ Becomes First K-Drama to Win an International Emmy
'The King's Affection' makes history as the first K-drama to win at the International Emmy's. The historical drama was praised for its gender-bender romance story as a Crown Prince works to hide her dangerous secret.
Cleveland Jewish News
British comedian David Baddiel takes his ‘Jews Don’t Count’ argument to TV
LONDON (JTA) — David Baddiel, a comedian-turned-activist against antisemitism who calls himself “one of the U.K.’s very few famous Jews,” was holding court in the basement of one of Britain’s best-known TV studios. As a reporter headed hurriedly for the exit, Baddiel slouched into his...
Cleveland Jewish News
Welcome to the new Twitter: Kanye West is back and Elon Musk trolls the ADL
(JTA) — Elon Musk bantered with Kanye West and trolled the Anti-Defamation League this weekend, signalling the no-bigots-barred free-for-all he apparently hopes the platform will become. The rapper and designer who also goes by Ye was banned last month from Twitter for threatening Jews, and then freed from Twitter...
Cleveland Jewish News
Famous Jewish couple who perished aboard the Titanic featured in New York exhibit
“Where you go, I go,” Ida Straus told her husband, Isidor, aboard the RMS Titanic in April 1912. With lifeboats available for women and children first, men had to wait. Given a chance for a seat due to his wealth and status, Isidor refused a place on a boat. Though she could have gotten on a lifeboat and lived, Ida chose to share the fate of her husband. Both drowned.
Cleveland Jewish News
Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrate in support of Kyrie Irving
Members of the Black Hebrew Israelite group protested on Sunday night outside of the Barclays Center in support of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The basketball player had just returned to the team following an eight-game suspension for promoting an antisemitic movie on social media and then failing to unequivocally denounce Jew-hatred.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ye reinstated on Twitter
American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was reinstated on Twitter late Sunday night, more than one month after he was blocked from the social media platform for posting antisemitic content. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote, adding in a follow up message: “Shalom :...
Cleveland Jewish News
Robert Clary, ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ star and Holocaust survivor, dies at 96
Robert Clary, a Holocaust survivor best known as the French actor who starred in the CBS-TV series “Hogan’s Heroes,” died at his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 at age 96. Family members did not provide a cause of death. Cleary, who played Corporal LeBeau on...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jew accused of threatening NYC synagogue is grandson of a Holocaust survivor
One of the two men accused of planning to attack an unspecified synagogue in New York City is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, his counsel said in court on Saturday. Matthew Mahrer, 22, in Manhattan Criminal Court on accusations of criminal possession of a weapon, was ordered...
Cleveland Jewish News
The exhausting, never-ending job of debunking antisemitic conspiracy theories
(JTA) — A few days after the comedian Dave Chappelle appeared to justify the never-ending appeal of Jewish conspiracy theories, this sentence appeared in the New York Times: “Bankman-Fried is already drawing comparisons to Bernie Madoff.”. I’ll explain: Sam Bankman-Fried is the 30-year-old founder of FTX, the crypto-currency...
Cleveland Jewish News
6,500 Chabad rabbis and guests chart Jewish revival at NY forum
Arriving in New York from the four corners of the earth in a Hakhel year devoted to gatherings large and small, 6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries (shluchim), and their guests from all 50 states and more than 100 nations and territories around the world are immersed this week in workshops, special events and personal encounters at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.
Comments / 0