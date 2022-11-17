Read full article on original website
Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
Cherokee Nation designates $3 million to elder protection
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the tribe is designating $3 million to protect Cherokee elders from fraud and abuse.
Fort Smith accident causes traffic delays for next hour, police say
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident at South 79th and Rogers Avenue. Injuries are reported but the extent is unknown at this time, according to a news release.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two dead after car hits deer in Pittsburg County
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were killed after their car hit a deer Saturday evening in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Indian Nation Turnpike mile marker 80, about 15 miles north of McAlester in Pittsburg County.
KTUL
Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth
A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
Tahlequah Police arrest 18-year-old for rape of a 12-year-old in a public park bathroom
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Timythy Summers was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly raping a 12-year-old female in a Norris Park bathroom in Tahlequah, according to the Tahlequah Police Department. Summers is currently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a 100K bond. The mother of the 12-year-old couldn’t...
Cherokee Co. Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers
A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Cherokee County deputies and the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service were serving a warrant at Bradley Mouse's home back in July of 2022, when Mouse began shooting at authorities.
Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...
