Stigler, OK

KTUL

Tulsa woman dies after crash in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 34-year-old Tulsa woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on East 700 Road just east of 334th Court near Wagoner. Tonya Delozier was transported by Life Flight to a Tulsa hospital....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two dead after car hits deer in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were killed after their car hit a deer Saturday evening in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Indian Nation Turnpike mile marker 80, about 15 miles north of McAlester in Pittsburg County.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth

A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
HASKELL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cherokee Co. Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers

A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Cherokee County deputies and the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service were serving a warrant at Bradley Mouse's home back in July of 2022, when Mouse began shooting at authorities.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Sebastian County warns of Facebook Marketplace scams

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about possible phishing scams and attacks targeting those using the popular Facebook Marketplace feature on the social media platform. A recent post on the department's own Facebook page urges people to use caution when sharing posts on...

