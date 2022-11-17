Attempted Homicide, Kidnapping Suspect In PA Park Shooting Tracked Down With Social Media Help

Intersection of Ontario St. and Itaska St. near Madison Park in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Investigators tracked down the social media account of a suspect they say opened fire at a vehicle before driving to a fire station during a confrontation in Pennsylvania, leading to attempted homicide and kidnapping charges.

Daniel Charles Fegely Jr., 24, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and numerous firearm offenses, including being prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior convictions.

Officers responding to a shooting at the intersection of Ontario St. and Itaska St. near Madison Park in Bethlehem found a spent shell casing and a shot vehicle while investigating the scene after receiving the initial call around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, police said.

Meanwhile, the department received a second call that an involved vehicle had driven to the Bethlehem Fire Department Fire Station in the 400 block of E. 4th St.

Investigators say the involved vehicle was parked near the 600 block of Ontario Street with two occupants. Fegely walked up to the passenger’s side of the other vehicle before a confrontation began. Once the vehicle attempted to drive away, Fegely pulled out a firearm and fired one shot at the vehicle.

According to WFMZ, Fegely, of Allentown, tried to get one of the vehicle occupants to go around the corner with him to meet someone whom the pair both knew, and when he disagreed, Fegely got frustrated and tried to force him.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras in the area, including Fegely’s vehicle, investigators said.

The kidnapping charge stems from the alleged attempt to forcibly remove an adult male occupant from a vehicle during the confrontation, which police do not believe began as a kidnapping attempt.

His social media account also showed him standing next to the same vehicle.

Bethlehem Police found Fegely driving the vehicle near 5 Points and took him into custody on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, they said.

Police also found a firearm and narcotics inside the vehicle before conducting a search of his home, where they located a distributable amount of narcotics, and firearm ammunition.

Fegely was arraigned on the charges and committed to Northampton County Prison.

While the incident occurred near Madison Park, police say there was no connection to the park, and residents should not believe that this was a random attack or fear for their safety.

