Narcity

The Feds Will Give You $5K To Make Your Home Greener & Here's Who Is Eligible

Not thrilled about home heating prices in Canada during winter?. Depending on your situation, you may be eligible for a grant from the government to help with that, while making your home greener too. A new program announced by the federal government on November 21 could give you an extra...
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Didn't Know A Life-Changing Ticket Was In Her Wallet For Weeks

A Lotto Max winner was a millionaire and didn't even know it because her winning ticket was folded up in her wallet along with other disregarded receipts. Megan Klain won big in the October 7 Lotto Max draw, but it wasn't until three weeks later that she realized she had won $1 million. She bought her ticket from Mobil at 4 Clearview Market Way in Red Deer on October 5. Then, on October 29, she found her winning ticket while doing some cleaning.
Narcity

You Can Stay In A Massive Yurt In BC & It's Like A Trip To Middle Earth

Calling all Lord of the Rings fans out there! There is an amazing Yurt Airbnb on Vancouver Island that looks just like a trip to Middle-Earth and it's one of the coolest stays you'll ever see. This "Elderwood Yurt" has drawn inspiration from "Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," according to...

