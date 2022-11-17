A Lotto Max winner was a millionaire and didn't even know it because her winning ticket was folded up in her wallet along with other disregarded receipts. Megan Klain won big in the October 7 Lotto Max draw, but it wasn't until three weeks later that she realized she had won $1 million. She bought her ticket from Mobil at 4 Clearview Market Way in Red Deer on October 5. Then, on October 29, she found her winning ticket while doing some cleaning.

1 DAY AGO