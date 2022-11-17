Matt Of 'Love Is Blind' Pushed Back On Abuse Concerns & He Said It's 'Tough To See'

Fans of Love Is Blindhave been raising red flags about Matt Bolton to his wife, Colleen Reed, prompting the guy to finally hit back at claims of abuse after Season 3.

Bolton is now speaking out about what it's like to see the flood of critical message on the couple's Instagram accounts, and he insists that people have it all wrong.

“The first day that it really started getting nasty online with some of these accusations and stuff, like, that was tough to see," he said in a recent interview with US Weekly. "And to Colleen’s point, we know who we are,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that the world doesn’t see it as that, but to some point, it is what it is."

"If that’s how they’re gonna feel, then that’s on them. We know how we are. We know who we are and we love each other to death and we’re just continuing to do our thing. That’s a tricky topic to discuss, but yeah, it hurt being accused of some of the things that people are saying.”

Reed also made it clear that people are "completely wrong" about what they think is happening between the pair.

Bolton and Reed fell in love and got engaged in the third season of the show. Bolton also revealed that he was previously married and that the relationship ended when she cheated on him, which created some trust issues that came up throughout the season.

Before they made it to the altar viewers did see some rocky points of the relationship and the couple told US Weekly they wish they had been asked about those arguments in the reunion episode.

“I think that first fight in Malibu — there’s a lot of factors that go into it. First of all, my past with the trust issues was a big deal. We didn’t really sleep a lot. We’re in the sun all day. Cameras are in your face 24/7,” Bolton said.

“You’re expected to get married — not expected, but you have an opportunity to get married — within five weeks. So you really want everything to go perfectly."

He then addressed the scenes where he was preparing to end the relationship and run after a few of their fights.

"When something little happens, and it’s not necessarily going perfect, for me, at that time, it was like, ‘OK, well if this isn’t perfect, then I’m gonna run away and I’m not gonna do it,'" Bolton continued. "And that was kind of my mindset. Then looking back on it, watching it back, was tough. The way I handled it was dead wrong of me to handle it that way.”

In the interview Bolton also clarified that he "never" called his wife names during the show, "really screamed at her" or "got aggressive."

He did add that he regretted trying to pack up and leave.

“Seeing myself wanna leave so quickly and just want to run away instead of just sitting there being calm and talking about it, I wish I could do it a little bit differently,” he said. “But once again, we learned from it and we grew from it.”

Many viewers had also questioned if Reed was OK during the reunion episode as some people pointed out that she looked uncomfortable.

Reed addressed those comments by saying she was not in a "good headspace" at the time and it was caused by anxiety from negative comments after the show had begun airing.

She also said she didn't want to rewatch the flirty pool scene between her and Cole Barnett again in front of everyone.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.