Read full article on original website
Related
Long-COVID clinics are wrestling with how to treat their patients
Medical equipment is still strewn around the house of Rick Lucas, 62, who came home from the hospital nearly two years ago. He picks up a spirometer, a device that measures lung capacity, and takes a deep breath, though not as deep as he’d like. Still, he has come...
‘Kind of scary’: Amoxicillin shortage has some parents panicking
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — When Erica Porell’s daughter came down with a 102-degree fever last week, she immediately brought her to their family pediatrician. “The fever wasn’t going away, because she had a double ear infection,” Porell explained. Porell, from South Kingston, Rhode Island, was...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0