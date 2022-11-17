ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

STUDIOS OF KEY WEST LAUNCHES STREAMING THEATER SERIES

The Studios of Key West this month launched StudioWorks, a streaming series that brings theatrical productions to at-home audiences. Beginning this month, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month. Created by theater artists all over the country, StudioWorks productions can be purchased individually...
KEY WEST, FL
VESSEL SPOTTED CARRYING HAITIANS IN KEY LARGO RUNS AGROUND OFF ISLAMORADA

An overloaded vessel initially sighted in Key Largo carrying a large number of Haitian migrants on rough waters ran aground at the sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 21. Many people were found in the water as multiple agencies are on scene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ISLAMORADA, FL
HELP KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL AT WEEKLY 1-HOUR CLEANUPS

One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when teams clean up a designated area of the island. A troubling number of cigarette butts and plastic bags have been included in recent hauls. Please...
KEY WEST, FL
ISLAMORADA DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT UP FOR DISCUSSION NEXT MONTH

A new Islamorada council seated Dec. 6 will consider whether development of a distillery moves forward at the former BB&T Bank building on Plantation Key. Specifically, council members will consider approval of a major conditional use to redevelop the building’s first floor into a distillery, restaurant and brewpub with outdoor seating area. Seven deed restricted residential housing units are located on the second floor. The applicant is CBT Construction and owner Chris Trentine.
ISLAMORADA, FL

