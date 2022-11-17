Read full article on original website
STUDIOS OF KEY WEST LAUNCHES STREAMING THEATER SERIES
The Studios of Key West this month launched StudioWorks, a streaming series that brings theatrical productions to at-home audiences. Beginning this month, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month. Created by theater artists all over the country, StudioWorks productions can be purchased individually...
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SELECT MAYOR, SET PRIORITIES FOR FLORIDA KEYS
The Monroe Board of County Commissioners selected Craig Cates as the next mayor and Holly Merrill Raschein as the mayor pro tem for the coming year during a Nov. 15 meeting in Key West. Cates has been a commissioner since 2019 and Merrill Raschein since 2021. Both recognized outgoing Mayor...
VESSEL SPOTTED CARRYING HAITIANS IN KEY LARGO RUNS AGROUND OFF ISLAMORADA
An overloaded vessel initially sighted in Key Largo carrying a large number of Haitian migrants on rough waters ran aground at the sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 21. Many people were found in the water as multiple agencies are on scene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
HELP KEEP KEY WEST BEAUTIFUL AT WEEKLY 1-HOUR CLEANUPS
One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are always welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when teams clean up a designated area of the island. A troubling number of cigarette butts and plastic bags have been included in recent hauls. Please...
ISLAMORADA DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT UP FOR DISCUSSION NEXT MONTH
A new Islamorada council seated Dec. 6 will consider whether development of a distillery moves forward at the former BB&T Bank building on Plantation Key. Specifically, council members will consider approval of a major conditional use to redevelop the building’s first floor into a distillery, restaurant and brewpub with outdoor seating area. Seven deed restricted residential housing units are located on the second floor. The applicant is CBT Construction and owner Chris Trentine.
